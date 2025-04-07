Member Login
The FTSE’s tanking. Here’s what I’m doing

In the blink of an eye, the FTSE has fallen more than 10% due to economic uncertainty. Here’s how Edward Sheldon’s handling the volatility.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

While the FTSE 100 started the year well, it’s now been well and truly caught up in the global trade war. On Friday, the blue-chip stock market index fell about 5%. Today, it’s down another 5%.

These falls are no doubt a little scary for a lot of investors. Right now, many are in panic mode. I’m not though – here’s a look at how I’m handling the current environment.

It’s a mess

The economic situation really is a mess. As a result of Donald Trump’s tariffs, there’s a huge amount of uncertainty. One major issue is that many companies could be looking at significantly lower earnings as a result of the tariffs.

Take a company like Rolls-Royce, for example. It sources components for its engines from a range of different countries. So it could take a substantial hit from the tariffs.

Not helping here is the fact that at this stage, we don’t really know how much of a hit different companies are going to take. I’d say most probably don’t know themselves at present!

The other big issue is that a global recession (economic slowdown) is looking increasingly likely. Right now, businesses don’t have the confidence to spend, and consumers are also reigning in their spending. A recession could hurt businesses in a range of industries, including banking, construction and retail.

My strategy

Now, I’ve seen this kind of uncertainty – and market meltdown – before. Many times in fact, because I’ve been investing for over 20 years now. I’ve invested through the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/2009, Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic, and many other unsettling events. They’ve all been scary.

But here’s the thing – the market has always recovered.

So what I’m doing now is:

  • Staying calm – I don’t want to panic and do anything irrational.
  • Thinking long term – I have a 20-year horizon so I have plenty of time on my side.
  • Looking for investment opportunities – history shows that market sell-offs can be a great time to invest.
  • Drip feeding capital into the market – picking the bottom is really difficult so I’m investing small amounts of money bit by bit every few days.

This strategy’s worked for me before. And I’m optimistic it will work for me this time (in the long run).

An opportunity?

One FTSE stock I’m looking at – and believe is worth considering today – is
Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE: PCT). It’s an investment trust with a technology focus.

In mid-February, this trust was trading for around 375p. Today however, it can be snapped up for 243p.

With this trust, investors get exposure to lots of high-quality technology companies including the likes of Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Amazon. And all at a discount too – currently the trust is trading at a 9% discount to its net asset value (NAV)

Of course, while the tech sector has a lot of long-term potential, companies within it aren’t immune to the tariffs. Apple, for example, could be looking at a big hit to its earnings in the near term.

Taking a long-term view however, I think this trust will do well. In a world that’s becoming increasingly digital, I see tech as the place to be.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

