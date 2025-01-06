Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Micro-Cap Shares » At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

Penny stock GSTechnologies is absolutely on fire at the moment. Could it be worth considering as a high-risk/high-reward investment?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One penny stock that’s hot right now is GSTechnologies (LSE: GST). Over the last three months, it has risen about 400%, turning a £2k investment into around £10k.

It still only trades at 3.3p, though. With that in mind, could the stock generate big gains for investors from here?

What’s this company all about?

Before I analyse the numbers here, let’s take a look at what this under-the-radar company does.

GSTechnologies is an Australian financial technology (FinTech) company that’s engaged in a range of activities including blockchain financial services, foreign exchange (FX) solutions, and crypto-asset exchange services. Its brand include:

  • GSMoney – a blockchain payments platform
  • angrafx – an FX platform
  • GS20 – a crypto-asset exchange
  • Angra Global – a digital banking platform that offers e-wallets
  • SEMNet – a cybersecurity consulting firm in Singapore

It’s worth noting that on 2 January, the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of Cake Pte Ltd and Cake DeFi UAB (combined, known as ‘CAKE’). CAKE offers a crypto-asset platform that currently has about 70,000 registered users.

At its current share price of 3.3p, GSTechnologies has a market cap of just £65m. So, it’s fair to say it’s a very small (micro-cap) company.

Business momentum

Now, the group appears to have some momentum right now. For the six-month period ended 30 September 2024, revenue grew nearly ninefold to $2.23m, which is impressive.

Meanwhile, losses narrowed significantly. For the period, net loss came in at $69,000 versus a net loss of $737,000 a year earlier.

A risky stock

However, I see this stock as very risky.

In the past, revenues have been volatile as the table below shows.

FY2019FY2020FY2021FY2022FY2023FY2024
Revenue ($m)6.694.553.410.050.441.55

And there are no profits here, despite the fact that the company has been in business for over a decade now.

Additionally, the company’s cash balance is relatively low. At 30 September 2024, cash stood at less than $3m.

Given this low cash balance (and the lack of profits), the company may need to raise capital from investors at some stage in the future. It did this in April last year (raising £1.25m through a placing at a price of 1.05p).

The company has said that it will only undertake further fundraising activities if the board believes additional capital is required to achieve the company’s strategic goals. However, if it was to raise capital again, it could send the share price down.

One other thing worth highlighting with this penny stock is that its share price is very volatile. In the past, it has shot up by several hundred percent on a few occasions, only to come crashing back down shortly after.

Better growth shares to consider buying?

Looking at the company’s financials, it’s hard to know if this stock will continue to generate gains for investors. It may do, but it could also potentially come crashing down after its recent spike.

Given the high level of uncertainty, I think there are safer growth shares to consider buying today. Why take the risk here when there are so many brilliant growth companies with consistent revenue growth and high levels of profitability?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

More on Micro-Cap Shares

Micro-Cap Shares

3 high-risk/high-reward penny stocks to consider buying for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three penny stocks are risky. But Edward Sheldon believes they have the potential to be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This penny stock skyrocketed 1,400% in early 2024! But will the group’s latest operational progress send the shares even higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 precious penny stocks that could offer a golden opportunity!

| Mark Hartley

Like the early gold rush days, penny stocks have a strong allure, offering an opportunity to be a part of…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 US penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This medical penny stock's trying to capture a $100bn market opportunity after recently receiving FDA approval. But personally, I’m not…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock worth considering at 69p?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This penny stock's up 140% in the last five years, but is it still worth considering based on its long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This penny stock’s up 172% in a year!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This gold-mining penny stock's on track to double its production capacity by 2026, sending the price flying! But is this…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

With UK share prices dipping, I’m considering two opportunities in penny stocks

| Mark Hartley

A market dip has presented opportunities in UK shares, particularly in cheap penny stocks. With bargain prices across the board,…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »