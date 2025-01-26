Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks with growth potential to consider buying in 2025

2 penny stocks with growth potential to consider buying in 2025

Positive stock market sentiment in 2025 could help push up prices across the board, including some penny stocks that I think could grow.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The penny stocks I’m looking at today have something in common. There are only one or two analysts offering recommendations I can find, but at least they’re all bullish. That’s one of the risks we face with penny stocks. There’s often very little analysis out there for us to use, and we can be largely on our own.

Medical devices

Creo Medical Group (LSE: CREO) makes medical instruments for surgical endoscopy, using microwave and radio frequencies. Minimally-invasive surgery can expose patients to less danger, and reduce costs.

But after an impressive start to stock market life, the Creo share price collapsed. In the past five years, it’s crashed 89%. The shares are down to 18p for a market capitalisation of £73m.

Creo‘s been one of those promising growth stock candidates we see so often. But it’s yet to make an annual profit. And forecasts suggest that’s still unlikely to happen by 2026. But at least they show the losses falling steadily.

Balance sheet boost

I see signs that 2025 could be the year that things change. In September, a new share issue raised £12m, so we’ve already had some dilution. With interim results the same month, CEO Craig Gulliford said: “The launch of Speedboat UltraSlim in late 2023, our smallest device to date, was a significant milestone and helped us to achieve record core product sales for H1-2024.”

That seems key to me. Will this new technology lead to profits in the nick of time? Or will the company need to go back to the market to raise more cash? It could all hinge on that. For investors who can handle the fear of cash running low again, I think Creo’s worth considering for its growth potential.

Smart sensing

Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG) is profitable, with a strong balance sheet. The 2024 full year looks like it was a tough one, with adjusted earnings per share falling 44% to 5.29p. Net cash at 30 September, though healthy at £50.7m, declined 22%.

The company makes smart sensing and motion-capture technology. Its Vicon product is used in sports, education, film production, virtual reality and biomedical research. And it has an impressive list of customers, including Boeing and Ford.

But the share price is down 55% over five years, with most of that in the past 12 months. It’s down to 51p at the time of writing, for a market-cap of £65m. After a poor performance like that, why am I optimistic about Oxford Metrics?

Looking ahead

With those disappointing 2024 results, CEO Imogen O’Connor pointed out that they should be seen “against an exceptionally strong prior year comparator where our teams delivered more camera systems than ever before.”

And when it comes to the 2025 outlook, the full-year update spoke of “a good spread of opportunities across all main markets and a pipeline of new products”.

There’s clearly a risk of another painful year. But forecasts (though only from a couple of brokers) indicate a return to earnings growth and put a 97p target price on the stock. That has to make it worth further research.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 16% and 18% – are my 2 biggest FTSE 100 losers about to rally hard?

| Harvey Jones

Two FTSE 100 stocks in Harvey Jones' portfolio have suffered double-digit losses. He's standing by them for now, but he's…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 heavily discounted UK shares to consider buying in February

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While the Footsie is near all-time highs, there are still opportunities for British value investors. Here’s a look at three…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ChatGPT says these FTSE 100 stocks could benefit from the Trump presidency

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 stocks aren’t the obvious beneficiaries of a Trump presidency, but artificial intelligence believes there are several that could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £20,000 annually in an ISA could generate a £17,640 passive income in 10 years

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows just how quickly an investor could build up a hefty passive income by maxing out their Stocks…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.1x earnings & 0.67 PEG: this growth-focus FTSE bank could skyrocket

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE banks have delivered incredible returns over the past 12 months, buoyed by a recession-free UK and a slow pace…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid after its share price fall pushes the dividend to 5.7%?

| Alan Oscroft

The National Grid share price has been sliding since September, giving up some of its earlier recovery. Is this a…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares and an ETF to consider for a supercharged passive income!

| Royston Wild

Dividend investors can find a wide range of top stocks both inside and outside the FTSE 100. Here are three…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With £10,000 in FTSE 100 shares, how much passive income can an investor expect?

| Royston Wild

How much could a lump sum in a FTSE 100 tracker fund generate in passive income after 30 years? Royston…

Read more »