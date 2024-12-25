Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Micro-Cap Shares » 3 high-risk/high-reward penny stocks to consider buying for 2025

3 high-risk/high-reward penny stocks to consider buying for 2025

These three penny stocks are risky. But Edward Sheldon believes they have the potential to be excellent long-term investments.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks tend to be risky investments. But they can be worth including in a portfolio due to their potential for blockbuster gains.

Recently, I scanned the market for penny stock opportunities to consider for 2025. Here are three shares that caught my eye.

DP Poland

First up, we have DP Poland (LSE: DPP). It operates the Domino’s Pizza chain in Poland and Croatia. This company’s growing rapidly. This year, revenue’s expected to come in at £53.7m versus £44.6m last year. For 2025, analysts expect revenue of £65.8m. That would represent growth of more than 20%.

If the company can continue to grow like this, its share price should rise. It’s worth noting that the company plans to open hundreds more stores in the years ahead – this should boost growth significantly.

Now, while Domino’s Pizza’s been successful in the US and the UK, there are no guarantees the brand will continue to do well in Poland and Croatia. Just because a product works in one market doesn’t mean it’ll work in another.

The company’s seeing success at present though, having registered year-on-year order growth of 15% for the first nine months of 2024. So I’m optimistic about its potential.

1Spatial

Next we have 1Spatial (LSE: SPA). It’s a tech company that helps government, utility, and transport organisations make sense of their geospatial (location) data.

This company’s grown at a healthy rate in recent years as it landed new customers. Between FY2019 and FY2024, revenues climbed from £17.6m to £32.3m. This had led to impressive gains for investors. Over the last five years, the share price has nearly tripled.

But what caught my eye is the fact that near-term earnings are projected to surge. For the year ending 31 January 2026, analysts expect earnings per share growth of a whopping 63%. That growth’s set to bring the valuation down significantly. At today’s share price, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 26, which isn’t particularly high for a software company.

The risk with a business like this is that contract wins slow, which could lead to share price volatility. But the company believes it has a “huge opportunity” ahead, so I think it’s worth a closer look.

Calnex Solutions

Finally, we have Calnex Solutions (LSE: CLX). It provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications and cloud computing markets.

This stock’s been a dog in recent years. I know, because I own a few shares and they’ve tanked. The problem has been challenging conditions in the telecoms market. These have led to a major slowdown in growth.

But I continue to see potential here. Calnex operates in an important, growing market. And the company believes it will return to growth in the second half of the financial year ending 31 March 2025. If it does, the shares could see a major re-rating.

Now, this stock’s high up on the risk spectrum. If conditions in the telecoms market remain challenging and growth doesn’t pick up, the share price could tank again.

Taking a three-to-five-year view however, I’m optimistic about the potential. Getting global telecom networks fit for the digital age is likely to require a lot of testing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Calnex Solutions Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Micro-Cap Shares

Investing Articles

Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This penny stock skyrocketed 1,400% in early 2024! But will the group’s latest operational progress send the shares even higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 precious penny stocks that could offer a golden opportunity!

| Mark Hartley

Like the early gold rush days, penny stocks have a strong allure, offering an opportunity to be a part of…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 US penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This medical penny stock's trying to capture a $100bn market opportunity after recently receiving FDA approval. But personally, I’m not…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock worth considering at 69p?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This penny stock's up 140% in the last five years, but is it still worth considering based on its long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This penny stock’s up 172% in a year!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This gold-mining penny stock's on track to double its production capacity by 2026, sending the price flying! But is this…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

With UK share prices dipping, I’m considering two opportunities in penny stocks

| Mark Hartley

A market dip has presented opportunities in UK shares, particularly in cheap penny stocks. With bargain prices across the board,…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Scancell the best penny stock for me to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Scancell share price is on fire, jumping by 50% since July! But is this just the tip of the…

Read more »