3 high-risk/high-reward penny stocks to consider buying for 2025

These three penny stocks are risky. But Edward Sheldon believes they have the potential to be excellent long-term investments.

Penny stocks tend to be risky investments. But they can be worth including in a portfolio due to their potential for blockbuster gains.

Recently, I scanned the market for penny stock opportunities to consider for 2025. Here are three shares that caught my eye.

DP Poland

First up, we have DP Poland (LSE: DPP). It operates the Domino’s Pizza chain in Poland and Croatia. This company’s growing rapidly. This year, revenue’s expected to come in at £53.7m versus £44.6m last year. For 2025, analysts expect revenue of £65.8m. That would represent growth of more than 20%.

If the company can continue to grow like this, its share price should rise. It’s worth noting that the company plans to open hundreds more stores in the years ahead – this should boost growth significantly.

Now, while Domino’s Pizza’s been successful in the US and the UK, there are no guarantees the brand will continue to do well in Poland and Croatia. Just because a product works in one market doesn’t mean it’ll work in another.

The company’s seeing success at present though, having registered year-on-year order growth of 15% for the first nine months of 2024. So I’m optimistic about its potential.

1Spatial

Next we have 1Spatial (LSE: SPA). It’s a tech company that helps government, utility, and transport organisations make sense of their geospatial (location) data.

This company’s grown at a healthy rate in recent years as it landed new customers. Between FY2019 and FY2024, revenues climbed from £17.6m to £32.3m. This had led to impressive gains for investors. Over the last five years, the share price has nearly tripled.

But what caught my eye is the fact that near-term earnings are projected to surge. For the year ending 31 January 2026, analysts expect earnings per share growth of a whopping 63%. That growth’s set to bring the valuation down significantly. At today’s share price, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 26, which isn’t particularly high for a software company.

The risk with a business like this is that contract wins slow, which could lead to share price volatility. But the company believes it has a “huge opportunity” ahead, so I think it’s worth a closer look.

Calnex Solutions

Finally, we have Calnex Solutions (LSE: CLX). It provides test and measurement solutions for the global telecommunications and cloud computing markets.

This stock’s been a dog in recent years. I know, because I own a few shares and they’ve tanked. The problem has been challenging conditions in the telecoms market. These have led to a major slowdown in growth.

But I continue to see potential here. Calnex operates in an important, growing market. And the company believes it will return to growth in the second half of the financial year ending 31 March 2025. If it does, the shares could see a major re-rating.

Now, this stock’s high up on the risk spectrum. If conditions in the telecoms market remain challenging and growth doesn’t pick up, the share price could tank again.

Taking a three-to-five-year view however, I’m optimistic about the potential. Getting global telecom networks fit for the digital age is likely to require a lot of testing.