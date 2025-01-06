A 10.3% yield but down 12%! Time for me to buy more of this hidden FTSE 100 gem?

Member Login
The FTSE 100 giant savings and retirement business delivers one of the highest yields in the index, which can generate huge passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The FTSE 100’s Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) is not a high-profile name among small investors, I think. It was not to me either, until my stock screener started flashing its name in March 2023.

At that point, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank prompted many financial stocks to fall on fears of a new financial crisis. Given that a stock’s yield rises as its price falls, Phoenix Group’s yield had shot up to well over 10%. By comparison, the average yield of the FTSE 100 at the time was 3.7%.

I did a bit of digging and was amazed to find it is the UK’s largest long-term savings/retirement business, with 12m customers! I bought the stock at that point and have been regularly adding to it ever since.

How much dividend income can it generate?

Phoenix Group yields 10.3% (2023’s 52.65p total dividend divided by the current £5.10 share price).

So, investors considering a £9,000 investment in the firm – the same as mine initially – would make £927 in dividends in the first year. On the same average yield (which is not guaranteed), this would rise to £9,270 after 10 years and to £27,810 after 30 years.

This is clearly a lot better than can be made from a standard UK savings account. But it could be even better than that, using the common investment method of ‘dividend compounding’. This simply involves using the dividends paid by a stock to buy more of it.

The ‘magic’ of dividend compounding

Utilising this method on the same average yield would generate £16,099 in dividends after 10 years rather than £9,270. And after 30 years on the same basis, this would have risen to £186,203, not £27,810!

Adding in the original £9,000 investment, the total Phoenix Group holding would be worth £195,203. And if the 10.3% yield were still in place, this would generate £20,106 a year in dividend income, or £1,676 a month!

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that the dividends will increase to 55.2p and 56.8p respectively in 2025 and 2026. On the current share price, this would give yields of 10.8% and 11.1%.

Are these high payouts sustainable?

Ultimately, a firm’s dividends and share price are driven by sustained growth in earnings. For Phoenix Group, analysts forecast that its earnings will increase by a stunning 75.1% annually this year and next.

Like all firms, there are risks to its business outlook. A key one for Phoenix Group is a significant resurgence in UK inflation, which could fuel a new cost-of-living crisis. This could cause existing customers to cancel policies and deter new business as well.

Nevertheless, the firm has built up massive reserves in recent years. Its H1 2024 results showed total cash generation of £950m in the period. And it is confident it will deliver at the top-end of its £1.4bn-£1.5bn target range for full-year 2024.

Over the same period, its IFRS adjusted operating profit grew 15% to £360m. This was driven by strong expansion in its Pensions and Savings and Retirement Solutions businesses.

Will I buy more?

Given the strong earnings growth forecasts, I will be buying more stock very soon. This should enable it to increase dividends, and may also lead to a share price boost, although again, that is not guaranteed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

