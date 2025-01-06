Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in the Nasdaq 100 index at the start of 2023 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in the Nasdaq 100 index at the start of 2023 is now worth…

The Nasdaq 100 index has been on fire over the past couple of years. But this has left it pricey, meaning a degree of caution is warranted.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After sprinting 95% higher since the start of 2023, the Nasdaq 100 should be called the Usain Bolt of indexes. In December, it hit 22,000 for the first time, a level it currently remains near (21,326).

This means an investor who put five grand into a fund that tracks the index at the start of 2023 would now have nearly £10,000. That’s an incredible result — it’s not often an index almost doubles in just two years!

Why’s this happened?

The Nasdaq 100’s made up of the largest non-financial firms on the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange. So when tech stocks sold off heavily during the 2022 bear market, the index crashed 33%.

Therefore, this hypothetical person would have timed their early 2023 investment perfectly. That’s when investors were anticipating lower interest rates due to easing inflation. Consequently, the US stock market was just starting to recover.

Also in late November 2022, generative artificial intelligence (AI) bot ChatGPT was launched. This sent shockwaves through the tech world, provoking deep-pocketed companies to make massive capital investments for fear of being left behind by this revolutionary technology.

AI-related stocks, especially chipmaker Nvidia, have since driven the Nasdaq 100 to the moon.

How to invest?

To get involved, investors could consider buying something like the Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF (LSE:EQQQ). The share price is up around 145% in five years!

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds non-tech names like Costco and Starbucks. However, 51% of it is in the information technology sector. And nearly a third’s now in just four mega-cap stocks: Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon.

While these are all fabulous companies, this high level of concentration presents risk. If a couple of them suddenly encounter problems, or there’s a tech sector meltdown, the Nasdaq 100 would underperform, at least for a while. Remember the 33% slump in 2022..?

And with the growth-oriented index yielding a meagre 0.4%, there wouldn’t be much income to help soothe the pain.

The index’s high valuation is certainly worth noting too. It currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32, which makes this raging bull market one of the most expensive in decades.

This probably explains why billionaire investor Warren Buffett spent last year selling down some of his top holdings, including Apple. In total, he unloaded $133bn worth of shares in the first nine months of 2024!

A simple strategy to consider

Due to the high starting valuation today, I don’t expect the Nasdaq 100 to perform anywhere near as strongly over the next five years. But I think it will still do well, given the ongoing technological revolution and the high growth potential of its innovative constituents.

I hold a few Nasdaq stocks in my portfolio, so I’m not looking to get more exposure via an ETF. But for those looking to invest, I’d say it might be better to consider using a pound-cost averaging strategy.

This would involve investing at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly, regardless of market conditions. It would smooth out the purchase prices, thereby helping to minimise the risk of making a single large investment at a market peak. Nobody wants to do that!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Red hot S&P 500: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

The S&P 500 surged 23% in 2024, representing one of the best years in modern history. Investors are hungry for…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best S&P 500 stocks for me to buy in 2025. Here are 3 it found

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals the three very best S&P 500 shares for him to buy right now and hold till 2030,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 32% this stunning FTSE income stock yields 10.2% and I can’t get enough of it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the drop in the Phoenix Group Holdings share price to load up on this…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Fancy a near-£2k second income in 2025? Consider these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are tipped to provide more market-beating dividends this year by City analysts. Here's…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend stocks I won’t touch with a bargepole in 2025

| Paul Summers

Two dividend stocks with two big dividend yields. But our writer thinks both FTSE companies could suffer in 2025 as…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Growth Shares

Quantum computing stocks like Rigetti and IonQ are on fire. Should I buy some for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Quantum computing stocks are very hot right now. Could some exposure turbocharge Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 index hit 10,000 in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 hit an all-time high of 8,475 in the first half of 2024. Could the British stock market…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares in 2019, would now be worth £128k! But what will happen next?

| Dr. James Fox

There’s more to Tesla shares than meets the eye. While we know it as an EV company, Tesla is an…

Read more »