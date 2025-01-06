Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE dividend stocks I won’t touch with a bargepole in 2025

2 FTSE dividend stocks I won’t touch with a bargepole in 2025

Two dividend stocks with two big dividend yields. But our writer thinks both FTSE companies could suffer in 2025 as UK economic confidence remains fragile.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks can be a smashing source of passive income. That is, so long as the cash actually hits my account. They can also feel a bit pointless if distributions are cancelled out by a nasty fall in a company’s share price.

With these caveats in mind, I’ve been looking for FTSE companies I think could be at risk of disappointing their investors in 2025 and which I’ll be steering clear of.

Shockingly poor form

One example is asset manager abrdn (LSE: ABDN). As I type, the £2.6bn-cap has an incredible forecast yield of 10.4% for FY25. By comparison, the FTSE 250 index as a whole yields ‘just’ 3.3%.

Dig a bit deeper however, and this isn’t a stock for faint-hearted Fools to consider. The shares have been on a shocking run, losing over half their value in the last five years as key customers have jumped ship. And with confidence in the UK economy fragile at best (and passive funds increasingly eating into active managers’ takings), I’m not sure we’ll see a turnaround in fortunes this year.

This could have consequences for that mighty dividend stream, especially as this year’s payout isn’t expected to be covered by profit. Even if it is paid, the total dividend has been stuck at 14.6p per share since 2020! That’s never a bullish sign.

A favourite with short sellers

If there’s one silver lining to this dark cloud, it’s that the stock trades at a below-average price-to-earnings (P/E) of 11. And if management is able to spring a pleasant surprise on the market when it reports full-year numbers in March, we could see more buying activity here.

Then again, I note that abrdn features quite high up the table of most-shorted stocks on the market. It’s not ideal when a significant minority of traders are betting that a share price has even further to fall.

Taking all this into account, there’s too much risk here for me to get involved.

Looking good

A second dividend stock I’m not meddling with is B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE: KGF). This might seem like a strange decision. The dividend yield here stands at just over 5% for FY26 (beginning at the start of February). That’s far more than I’d get from a FTSE 100 tracker fund. What’s more, this looks set to be covered by profit. So it makes sense to think that investors will receive something this year.

Although I’m in danger of comparing apples with oranges, the valuation’s also similar to the aforementioned asset manager as well.

So what’s not to like?

But with inflation creeping higher, I’m concerned that Kingfisher could be in for a tough 2025. It seems only reasonable to expect the business to suffer if the cost-of-living crisis rumbles on.

And even if the DIY giant manages to do well trading-wise (perhaps a brilliant spell of weather brings out the gardeners), it still needs to find £31m to cover the hike in employers’ National Insurance contributions (NICs) announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves last October.

As it happens, Kingfisher also features on the list of most popular stocks among short sellers. In fact, it’s even more ‘popular’ than abrdn!

Again, I don’t think the income’s worth chasing for the risk I’d be taking on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Red hot S&P 500: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

The S&P 500 surged 23% in 2024, representing one of the best years in modern history. Investors are hungry for…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best S&P 500 stocks for me to buy in 2025. Here are 3 it found

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals the three very best S&P 500 shares for him to buy right now and hold till 2030,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 32% this stunning FTSE income stock yields 10.2% and I can’t get enough of it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the drop in the Phoenix Group Holdings share price to load up on this…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Fancy a near-£2k second income in 2025? Consider these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are tipped to provide more market-beating dividends this year by City analysts. Here's…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Growth Shares

Quantum computing stocks like Rigetti and IonQ are on fire. Should I buy some for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Quantum computing stocks are very hot right now. Could some exposure turbocharge Edward Sheldon’s Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the Nasdaq 100 index at the start of 2023 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The Nasdaq 100 index has been on fire over the past couple of years. But this has left it pricey,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100 index hit 10,000 in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 hit an all-time high of 8,475 in the first half of 2024. Could the British stock market…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla shares in 2019, would now be worth £128k! But what will happen next?

| Dr. James Fox

There’s more to Tesla shares than meets the eye. While we know it as an EV company, Tesla is an…

Read more »