2 cheap shares I’ve bought to build my wealth after 50

Harvey Jones says the FTSE 350 is packed with cheap shares right now. He’s bought these two at a reduced price and now plans to hold them for years.

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

As a fresh new year begins, the FTSE 350‘s bulging with cheap shares. There’s a reason why US companies and private equity firms are snapping up UK businesses. After a bumpy few years for the economy, they look brilliant value.

I’ve run through my portfolio and picked out two stocks I’ve added since turning 50. I bought both because they looked bargains, but with bags of long-term share price and dividend income growth potential.

FTSE 100-listed pharmaceutical giant GSK‘s (LSE: GSK) been a huge disappointment. The shares have had a rough year, falling 8% over 12 months. Personally, I’m down a painful 18.5%. And I thought this was a defensive stock.

GSK’s year was overshadowed by a US class action lawsuit taken against former heartburn treatment Zantac, alleged to cause cancer. When GSK settled for a lower sum than many feared, the relief was short-lived. The stock ran straight into President-elect Donald Trump.

I’m backing GSK to bounce back

His decision to pick controversial vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services, hit pharma stocks across the board. GSK’s reported a slew of new drugs approvals in the US, Europe and China, but that wasn’t enough to cheer investors.

2025 could be bumpy too, but with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.78 times earnings and yield of 4.25%, I think GSK remains a good long-term buy-and-hold. I hope to hold it to retirement and beyond.

Happily, my second stock pick has enjoyed a much stronger year, FTSE 250-listed financial services firm Just Group (LSE: JUST).

Just specialises in the retirement segment of the market. As the nation ages, that’s a good place to be, assuming it gets its strategy right. It sells annuities, retirement income and equity release plans. It’s also taking advantage of rapid growth in the bulk annuity market.

Just’s shares are still in the recovery phase after suffering a major blow in 2018 when the Prudential Regulation Authority forced firms to hold more capital to protect against equity release risks. Low interest rates and stiff competition didn’t help.

I expect my Just Group shares to fly even higher

It’s rebounded nicely since as the threat subsided, with the share price up 90% over the last 12 months. That makes it the biggest winner in my portfolio. Yet with a lowly P/E ratio of just 5.8 times, I’m hoping for even more growth this year. 

Just still operates in a competitive market, where it has to go toe-to-toe with the big FTSE 100 players. Equity release demand hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. The stock doesn’t pay much income either. The yield is just 1.29%.

There’s no way I’m banking my fat profit though. I plan to remain invested for the rest of my 50s, and with luck all of my 60s and 70s too. The same goes for GSK. Over time, I’m confident it will regain its lost value.

In both cases, I’ll reinvest every dividend I receive until I finally need to draw them as income. I do love a bargain. Now I’m going shopping for more cheap UK shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK and Just Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

