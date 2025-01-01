Legal & General shares could help turn £20k of savings into £150 of monthly passive income

Legal & General’s dividend yield of 9.2% provides investors with an opportunity to consider creating a £150 monthly passive income machine in 2025.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s the start of 2025 and many investors will be turning to dividend shares in the hope of building a long and lasting passive income machine.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are a great way to achieve this. With an eye-watering dividend yield of 9.2%, it’s one of the highest-yielding shares on the FTSE 100 index.

However, the company has endured a miserable 2024 on the UK stock market. After shedding 9.3% of its share value over the year, it easily underperforms the Footsie’s return of 5.4%.

But sharp-sighted income investors will understand that this isn’t such a terrible thing. If the dividend is an important part of one’s investment thesis, it means the cost to obtain the future stream of dividends is now 9.3% cheaper than it was a year before.

Building a passive income machine

Before I discuss how an investor could generate additional income by owning Legal & General shares, I want to make it clear that dividends are never guaranteed and investors should be mindful of this.

With that said, let’s assume we have £20,000 in savings (I appreciate that this is a large amount of cash and that investors wouldn’t want to unbalance their portfolio) to buy the company’s shares at the current price of 225.40p for each.

An investor could therefore buy 8,873 of its shares.

Looking back at the previous 12 months, the insurance firm has paid dividends of 20.63p. That means the shares would give an additional income of £1,831 annually and £153 on a monthly basis.

This second income is likely to grow over time too, because looking at Legal & General’s website, it’s stated that the board plans to grow the dividend by 2% annually until 2027. Furthermore, if investors reinvested their dividends back into the company’s shares, they could accelerate their dividend growth over time.

While the insurance firm looks like a great option for income investors, there are other things to like about it. This is because the company has a strong solvency ratio of 223%, showing its financial stability. Moreover, its shares are trading at a low valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.4. Given that the firm expects to grow its operating earnings per share (EPS) at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%-9% until 2027, I believe its shares represent great value.

Risks

Legal & General presents a compelling second income opportunity. However, as an insurance business, the company’s shares are infamously cyclical. This is because its performance is usually tied to that of the general economy.

Right now, there’s lots of pessimism surrounding the UK economy. There was no growth between July and September, with the economy shrinking in October. Furthermore, inflation is back on the rise and some are even speculating about a potential recession in 2025.

This could lead to many people deciding not to take up investments or insurance products, which could hurt the company’s earnings. Investors who are considering Legal & General shares should be mindful of this.