Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Legal & General shares could help turn £20k of savings into £150 of monthly passive income

Legal & General shares could help turn £20k of savings into £150 of monthly passive income

Legal & General’s dividend yield of 9.2% provides investors with an opportunity to consider creating a £150 monthly passive income machine in 2025.

Posted by
Muhammad Cheema
As an investor of stocks and shares for a number of years, I like to focus my strategy on generating growth and income. I enjoy researching different companies and passing on my knowledge and insight through my articles with the Motley Fool. Previously, I studied Accounting and Finance at LSE, which enhanced my expertise in this area. Away from writing, I enjoy reading about philosophy, learning about different businesses, and exercising.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s the start of 2025 and many investors will be turning to dividend shares in the hope of building a long and lasting passive income machine.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares are a great way to achieve this. With an eye-watering dividend yield of 9.2%, it’s one of the highest-yielding shares on the FTSE 100 index.

However, the company has endured a miserable 2024 on the UK stock market. After shedding 9.3% of its share value over the year, it easily underperforms the Footsie’s return of 5.4%.

But sharp-sighted income investors will understand that this isn’t such a terrible thing. If the dividend is an important part of one’s investment thesis, it means the cost to obtain the future stream of dividends is now 9.3% cheaper than it was a year before.

Building a passive income machine

Before I discuss how an investor could generate additional income by owning Legal & General shares, I want to make it clear that dividends are never guaranteed and investors should be mindful of this.

With that said, let’s assume we have £20,000 in savings (I appreciate that this is a large amount of cash and that investors wouldn’t want to unbalance their portfolio) to buy the company’s shares at the current price of 225.40p for each.

An investor could therefore buy 8,873 of its shares.

Looking back at the previous 12 months, the insurance firm has paid dividends of 20.63p. That means the shares would give an additional income of £1,831 annually and £153 on a monthly basis.

This second income is likely to grow over time too, because looking at Legal & General’s website, it’s stated that the board plans to grow the dividend by 2% annually until 2027. Furthermore, if investors reinvested their dividends back into the company’s shares, they could accelerate their dividend growth over time.

While the insurance firm looks like a great option for income investors, there are other things to like about it. This is because the company has a strong solvency ratio of 223%, showing its financial stability. Moreover, its shares are trading at a low valuation, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.4. Given that the firm expects to grow its operating earnings per share (EPS) at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%-9% until 2027, I believe its shares represent great value.

Risks   

Legal & General presents a compelling second income opportunity. However, as an insurance business, the company’s shares are infamously cyclical. This is because its performance is usually tied to that of the general economy.

Right now, there’s lots of pessimism surrounding the UK economy. There was no growth between July and September, with the economy shrinking in October. Furthermore, inflation is back on the rise and some are even speculating about a potential recession in 2025.

This could lead to many people deciding not to take up investments or insurance products, which could hurt the company’s earnings. Investors who are considering Legal & General shares should be mindful of this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares smash £10 in the coming year?

| Christopher Ruane

After a stellar 2023, Rolls-Royce shares have again delivered in spades for investors in 2024. Our writer considers what might…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE share has soared 41% in 2024 despite falling sales. Why?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has seen earnings per share rise strongly in 2024. Its share price has rocketed too. Is…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 steps to protect my ISA as inflation starts to move higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several ways that he can help his ISA investments to ride out a potential second wave of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up 93% in 2024! What next?

| Christopher Ruane

The share price of British Airways owner IAG has certainly gained altitude this year. Our writer thinks it could head…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor might aim to turn £20,000 into £678 a month of tax-free passive income

| Paul Summers

Buying high-yield stocks within a Stocks and Shares ISA could produce a lovely passive income stream in time. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m avoiding like the plague in January!

| Royston Wild

The potential benefits of owning these dividend stocks is outweighed by the risks, argues Royston Wild. Here's why he's buying…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Backing the electric car maker at the beginning of 2024 would have been a great move. But will Tesla shares…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock jumped almost 200% this year. Here’s what could happen in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels Nvidia stock is unlikely to repeat the performance of 2024 and outlines where he's…

Read more »