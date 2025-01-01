Member Login
3 UK dividend growth shares to consider in 2025 for rising passive income

3 UK dividend growth shares to consider in 2025 for rising passive income

Picking the right dividend shares can potentially generate a rock-solid income stream that continually gets larger over time.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend growth shares can be powerful long-term investments. These can potentially generate rising income as well as share price gains over time (a growing dividend payout tends to push a company’s share price higher).

Earlier this week, I screened the UK stock market for shares with yields above 3% and five or more consecutive annual dividend increases. Here are three shares that caught my eye and I believe are worth considering for an investment portfolio today.

A vital industry

First up is defence powerhouse BAE Systems (LSE: BA.). It currently sports a dividend yield of about 3.1%. I reckon this stock’s a smart choice for 2025 and beyond. Today, geopolitical tension is elevated globally, so governments can’t afford to ignore defence spending.

Meanwhile, after a near-20% share price pullback since mid-November, the valuation looks attractive right now. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio using the 2025 earnings forecast is just 15, which isn’t high.

Of course, the risk with a company like this is that governments (particularly the US and UK governments) can and do reign in their defence spending. This scenario could lead to a drop in growth (for 2025 analysts expect earnings growth of about 12% here).

I think this is a good sector to consider for the next few years however, given the uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

A rapidly rising payout

Another industry I like for 2025 and beyond is alternative investments (eg, private equity, private debt, infrastructure, etc). Today, interest in this asset class is booming as many investors are looking to diversify away from stocks and bonds.

One UK-listed company that operates in this space is Intermediate Capital Group (LSE: ICG). It’s an under-the-radar FTSE 100 company that manages around $100bn on behalf of investors.

The dividend payout here’s grown rapidly in recent years. For the last financial year (ended 31 March 2024) the company paid out 79p per share – up 41% on the figure three years earlier.

For the current financial year, analysts expect a payout of 86.3p per share. That equates to a yield of around 4.2%, which is decent.

Now, this stock can be volatile. As an investment company, its share price can be influenced by developments in the financial markets (eg, interest rates).

Taking a long-term view though, I see quite a bit of potential. I think it could even be a takeover target.

Consistent dividend growth

Finally, check out Coke bottling partner Coca Cola HBC (LSE: CCH). It currently yields around 3.4%.

This company has a brilliant long-term dividend growth track record. Since paying its first dividend in 2014, it’s raised its payout every single year.

You often see this kind of consistency with consumer goods companies that have strong brands. That’s because these companies generally have the ability to put their prices up regularly, which increases their earnings and cash flows over time.

I’ll point out that geopolitical tension and conflict could present some challenges for this company in the near term. For example, consumers in some countries may decide to boycott US brands.

With the shares currently trading on a P/E ratio of just 13 however, I like the risk/reward set-up today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

