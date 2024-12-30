Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 82% in 2024, could NatWest shares keep rising into 2025?

Up 82% in 2024, could NatWest shares keep rising into 2025?

NatWest shares have been among the FTSE 100’s strongest performers this year. Our writer considers why and whether he ought to get on board for 2025.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NatWest Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This year has been an excellent one for shareholders of NatWest (LSE: NWG), the UK banking giant. NatWest shares have soared 82% so far in 2024.

On top of that they offer a 4.4% yield at today’s price. This means that, if an investor had bought the stock at the start of the year before that 82% price increase, their dividend yield would currently be close to 8%.

Yet despite a storming 2024, the share still looks cheap on some measurements.

For example, the price-to-earnings ratio is less than 8.

Meanwhile, the price-to-book ratio (a common valuation technique for banks) is also well below 1, suggesting the shares could still offer good value.

So, what is going on – and could the stock really offer investors good value even now?

Great year for banks

NatWest has had a superb year on the stock market. But it is not alone among banking peers in that regard.

Two of the other strongest performers in the FTSE 100 this year have been Barclays (up 70% so far this year) and London-based emerging markets-focused bank Standard Chartered (49% higher now than at the start of the year).

So, while NatWest has been the cream of the crop when it comes to share price increase, clearly the City has taken a shine to banking shares this year.

That reflects a stronger sense as the year has gone on that the global economy is in fair shape and could stay that way, or get better. That typically means less risk of loan defaults, which is good for bank profits.

I’m not convinced banks will have a great 2025

But while that has been the sentiment, how accurately does it reflect what we have seen in this geopolitically volatile year, let alone what might happen in 2025 and beyond?

Looking at NatWest as an example, I am not convinced its company performance this year has been stellar.

So far we know how it did in the first nine months. Total income fell 3%. Operating expenses inched upwards. Profit from continuing operations was 0.3% lower than in the prior year period.

The company’s post-tax profit in the period grew – but that largely reflects lower tax charges than in the prior year period.

I do not think that is a bad performance. But it is fairly unremarkable in my view. It suggests that the company is already struggling to find growth drivers in a sluggish economy. If the economy worsens in 2025, defaults could rise and profits fall. I see that as a sizeable risk for banks including NatWest.

The valuation doesn’t look expensive – for now

Still, while pre-tax profits from continuing operations more or less stagnated in the first nine months, they still came in at £1.2bn. That is not to be sneezed at.

With a strong brand, large customer base and proven business model, the current valuation for the shares does not look overblown to me – as long as the economy does not get markedly worse.

I see the economy as a risk though. If it bites badly into earnings, today’s valuation could come to look much less attractive.

So, for now, I have no plans to buy any NatWest shares for my portfolio.    

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£20k to invest? 2 passive income shares to consider for a £1,880 cash boost!

| Royston Wild

The dividend yields on these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are more than double the UK blue chip average,…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

1 artificial intelligence (AI) growth stock I’m considering buying in early 2025

| Ben McPoland

This writer has been compiling a list of potential stocks to buy for his portfolio in 2025. Here's one that's…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK growth shares to consider for 2025!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 and small-cap stocks are on sale today! And Royston Wild thinks investors seeking growth shares should give…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 share bounce back in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why one FTSE 250 share that has had a bad 2024 could see things continue poorly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2023 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have outdone the average returns of the FTSE 250 in the past two years! So how much money…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Rolls-Royce share price climbed 90% in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

What can we expect from the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price in 2025? Even more of the same, as the recovery…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are my top 3 stock market predictions for 2025

| Jon Smith

Based on performance this year, Jon Smith pinpoints a few different themes he feels could play out next year in…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Never fear! Getting started with passive income is easier than many people think

| Mark Hartley

It’s often best to follow the path of least resistance. Our writer explains why getting a start with passive income…

Read more »