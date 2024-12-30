Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This could be among the best passive income shares for investors to consider right now

This could be among the best passive income shares for investors to consider right now

Jon Smith outlines a passive income stock with one of the highest yields in the stock market with 2025 just around the corner.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Reliable passive income’s a goal for many investors. One way to generate such cash flow is via buying dividend stocks. The process of banking or reinvesting the dividends can act as an income stream.

Based on this stock’s dividend yield and outlook, this could be the most attractive option to consider in the FTSE 250 right now.

Details of the company

I’m referring to the NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF). The share price has fallen by 27% over the last year, with the dividend yield at 12.89%.

The fund primarily invests in solar plants, located mostly in the UK. It generates revenue by selling the electricity generated by these plants. Due to the nature of renewable energy, it also benefits from government support, including subsidies and other measures.

Given that the assets generate steady and reliable income, it’s been a reliable dividend payer for over a decade. Year by year, it steadily increases the dividend per share payments, currently standing at 2.11p per quarter. The fact it’s paid each quarter is another benefit shareholders will appreciate, instead of having to wait once a year.

The share price drop

Some might be cautious right away by the fall in the share price. It’s true that this is one factor that’s recently helped to push the yield higher. Yet when I look at the reasons behind this, it’s not really due to elements the business can control.

In 2024, there have been reductions in short-term UK power price forecasts, causing investor concerns about the impact this could have on future revenue for the solar fund. Further, even though interest rates in the UK are now falling, they have remained higher for longer than many expected. Due to the debt levels and borrowings needed to fund new asset purchases, elevated rates make it more costly to run the business.

These do remain risks. However, if an investor doesn’t see these as long-term problems, then the fall in the share price can represent an attractive dip to buy, given the dividend yield.

Top of the tree

In terms of getting the tag of the best income share to buy right now, part of the focus will always be on the dividend yield. At almost 13%, it’s one of the highest in the entire FTSE 250. Given that the current dividend cover’s 1.2, this doesn’t appear unsustainable. Any figure above 1 means that the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings per share.

Another factor considered a gem is the fact that the current price might not fully reflect the positive outlook. Let’s face it, renewable energy’s the future. Even though stocks in this sector aren’t a hot topic at the moment, it’s unlikely that this will continue in years to come.

Overall, I think this is a great income stock for investors to consider. Although the question of it being the best is subjective, it certainly should be on the list for consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares for investors to consider buying in January

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two dividend shares offering lovely amounts of passive income to holders, despite having very different years.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’m not waiting for a stock market crash, these shares are on sale now!

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon there's some good value on offer among UK stocks, so I'm not waiting around for a market crash…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m waiting for with the Unilever share price in 2025

| Stephen Wright

The Unilever share price has had a very strong 2024. But Stephen Wright thinks a potential opportunity could be coming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8%+ dividend yields! 3 investment trusts to consider for enormous passive income

| Royston Wild

Investment trusts can be excellent ways to generate a second income. These three have some of the biggest dividend yields…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k to invest? A high-yield dividend share to consider for a £1,589 passive income in 2025 and 2026

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield shares to buy? Here's one whose turbocharged dividend yields could make it a passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I hope to turn £5k into £250k by holding this 10%-yielding FTSE passive income star

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building a passive income stream from FTSE 100 stocks like ultra-high-yielder Phoenix Group Holdings. He says potential…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to consider for a supercharged passive income!

| Royston Wild

Whether done through a lump sum or a steady regular investment, considering these dividend shares could seriously boost investors' wealth.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

9% yields! 2 cheap dividend shares to consider for a £1,800 passive income in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Looking to supercharge your passive income? These high-yield heroes could be just what you've been looking for, says Royston Wild.

Read more »