Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why 2025 could be make-or-break for this FTSE 100 stock

Here’s why 2025 could be make-or-break for this FTSE 100 stock

Diageo is renowned for having some of the strongest brands of any FTSE 100 company. But Stephen Wright thinks it’s about to be put to the test in 2025.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Diageo (LSE:DGE) is one of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks. Over the last couple of years, I’ve been buying as the share price falls.

I’m still confident in the underlying business, but I think 2025 is shaping up to be a real test for the company. And it could go one of two ways.

Brand power

A key part of Diageo’s strength is the power of its brands – it has leading products in categories like scotch, vodka, and gin. And this gives the firm an advantage over its competitors.

Over the last couple of years, however, the stock has been falling due to difficulties beyond the company’s control. Macroeconomic challenges have been a big part of the issue.

The US has been especially tough. I see Diageo’s leading position there as a long-term strength, but it hasn’t been this way in 2024, with demand faltering across its products.

Despite this, the biggest test might be yet to come. The threat of 20% (or 25%) tariffs on some of its products in 2025 could – I think – be the ultimate test of Diageo’s brand strength.

The ultimate test

If the prospect of tariffs on imported spirits materialises, Diageo will find itself faced with higher costs. The question is what it decides to do about these – and what happens as a result.

One option is to try and pass these on to wholesalers by raising prices. The risk with this strategy in an industry where switching costs are non-existent is customers might just go away. 

I think this will be a big test for Diageo. The point of having strong brands is that it reduces the need to compete on price because people want that specific product, even if it’s more expensive.

I don’t expect the company to be able to pass through a 20% cost increase in 2025 without sales volumes falling away. But I do expect it to be able to do something.

Make-or-break time

I see this as make-or-break time for Diageo. The firm has to show its brand strength allows it to increase prices without giving away significant market share to competitors.

Doing this successfully will amount to a big show of strength. And I think it would also be an indication that the falling share price is an opportunity to buy shares in a quality business.

If it can’t do this, however, a significant part of what I take to be the reason for owning the stock falls away. And that would make me reconsider my investment in the company. 

To reiterate: I’m not expecting Diageo to be able to increase prices by 20% (or any eventual tariff amount). But I am looking for the firm to be able to reduce the impact of import tariffs to at least some degree.

Bring on 2025

Tariffs are an unwelcome obstacle for Diageo. Scotch whisky can only be produced in Scotland, so there’s no way to avoid the import taxes if they emerge.

Part of my reason for buying the stock, however, was that the company has the ability to rise to challenges like this. I’ll be watching closely in 2025 to see if it can deliver.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has picked out three S&P 500 stocks that he believes will provide attractive returns for investors in the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Can the red hot Scottish Mortgage share price smash the FTSE 100 again in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Scottish Mortgage share price moved substantially higher in 2024. Edward Sheldon expects further gains next year and in the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Rising prices are back on the macroeconomic radar, meaning growth prospects are even more important for investors looking for stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding BT shares like the plague in 2025

| Stephen Wright

BT shares are currently around 23% below the average analyst price target for the stock. But Stephen Wright doesn’t see…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing moves I’ll make in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

I’m planning to channel Warren Buffett in 2025. I won’t necessarily buy the same stocks as him, but I’ll track…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 massive Stocks and Shares ISA mistake to avoid in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones kept making the same investment mistake in 2024. Now he aims to put it right when buying companies…

Read more »

Value Shares

Can Lloyds shares double investors’ money in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap today. But are they cheap enough to be able to double in price in 2025?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How realistic is the 10%+ dividend yield from this FTSE 250 stock?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is brimming over with forecast dividend yields of 10% and even higher as we head into 2025.…

Read more »