Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » If a savvy investor puts £700 a month into an ISA, here’s what they could have by 2030

If a savvy investor puts £700 a month into an ISA, here’s what they could have by 2030

With regular ISA contributions and a sound investment strategy, one can potentially build up a lot of money over the long term.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Putting money into an ISA is a great way to build wealth. With no tax due on returns generated, one can really get ahead financially with these products.

Here, I’m going to look at how much money an investor could potentially have by 2030 if they put £700 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA starting today. Let’s dive in.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

High returns available

From a wealth building perspective, a Stocks and Shares ISA is far more powerful than a Cash ISA. With the former, one can invest in funds, ETFs, and individual stocks – all of which can potentially generate gains in excess of 10% per year over the long run. With the latter, however, one can only earn interest on savings, meaning that returns are likely to be much lower. That’s why I’m focusing on the Stocks and Shares ISA here.

Now, the returns one can generate within an investment ISA can vary dramatically, depending on what they invest in. But if one is savvy, and constructs a proper investment portfolio, it’s not unreasonable to expect returns of around 8%-10% per year on average over the long run. There’s no guarantee that this kind of return will be achieved, of course, as the financial markets can be volatile at times. But history shows that over the long term, those with proper investment portfolios tend to do well.

Building a portfolio

What does a proper portfolio look like? Well, it depends on who you ask. For me, it consists of both funds and individual stocks. I see funds as a great portfolio foundation as they provide diversified exposure to the markets and ensure that one has the basic building blocks right. Meanwhile, I see stocks as a great way to juice things up and aim for higher returns.

Here’s an example. Let’s say an investor was just starting out today and wanted to build a great portfolio. For this investor, the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP) could be a great fund to consider as a core holding. With this ETF, the investor would get access to over 3,500 stocks from many different countries. So, the product could serve as a great portfolio foundation.

Over the last five years, this ETF has returned about 11% per year (ignoring platform fees). Now, past performance isn’t an indicator of future returns. If global stock markets experience a rough patch due to economic weakness or a ‘black swan’ event, this ETF is likely to underperform. As markets rise over time, however, this fund should provide solid returns.

So, let’s say the investor puts 80% of their money into this product. They could then spice things up by putting the remaining 20% into stocks that have the potential to beat the market. For example, they could buy some shares in Amazon. This stock has an incredible long-term track record – over the last 20 years, it has returned around 25% per year.

A decent amount of money

Going back to my original scenario, let’s say the investor puts £700 per month into a Stocks and Shares ISA and they’re able to generate a return of 10% per year on their money in the years ahead.

I calculate that by the end of 2030, they could have around £65,000. That’s a decent amount of money from just £700 a month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’ll learn from Warren Buffett to try to boost my 2025 investment returns

| Alan Oscroft

Thinking about Warren Buffett helps reassure me about my long-term investing approach. But I definitely need to learn some more.

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How to target £100,000 in passive income starting with just £1,000

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explores a strategy investors can use to try and earn a sizeable £100,000 passive income stream from the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 5% in 2024. Here’s what history says might happen in 2025

| Ben McPoland

The UK election in 2024 marked the 10th since the FTSE 100's inception. But what insights does history offer about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BT share price to double in 2025!? Here are the most up-to-date forecasts

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The BT share price is up more than 40% over the last eight months with some analysts predicting it could…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price crash in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds is facing a financial scandal potentially landing the bank with a massive customer compensation bill that could send its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 70% with a P/E of 3.5! Is this FTSE 250 stock on the verge of a MASSIVE comeback?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Motor finance lenders are getting a second chance in court that could avoid £30bn in penalties. Is this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50% with a forward P/E of just 6.6! Is it a screaming buy for me?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 100 homebuilder surged 40% during most of 2024 before crashing, creating what looks like a lucrative buying opportunity.…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start buying shares with £100 in January

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains some of the things he thinks investors on a limited budget should consider before they start buying…

Read more »