Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“It’s usually rare for quality businesses to trade at highly attractive valuations. Today’s recommendation just released impressive results and is among the best-performing businesses in its sector right now.”

Mark Stones, Hidden Winners

December’s recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 ISA strategies for success in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA is a great vehicle for our investments, sheltering our returns from tax and providing us with the opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start building a £10,000 second income for £180 per month in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how an investor could put under £200 each month into shares and build a long-term five-figure passive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m finding bargain shares to buy for 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a fairly simply approach when it comes to hunting for cheap shares to buy for his portfolio.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Up 262%! This lesser-known energy company is putting other S&P 500 stocks to shame

| Mark Hartley

Our writer delves into the rationale behind the parabolic growth of this under-the-radar S&P 500 energy company. The reason isn’t…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how an investor could turn that into passive income of £5k a year

| Christopher Ruane

A £20k lump sum, invested in a mix of blue-chip shares with a long-term approach, could generate thousands of pounds…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price set for a 75% jump?

| Stephen Wright

The highest analyst target for BP shares in 2025 is 75% above the current price. So should investors consider buying…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

An investor could start investing with just £5 a day. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor could start investing in the stock market with limited funds, by following some simple…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

This renewable energy dividend stock offers a huge 13% yield

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend stocks focused on solar and other renewable energy sources are falling out of favour. It's time to take a…

Read more »