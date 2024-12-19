2 FTSE 100 stocks that could outperform the index in 2025

Jon Smith flags up a couple of FTSE 100 stocks that have strong momentum right now and have beaten the index performance this year.

So far in 2024, the FTSE 100 is up 6%. Within the index, some stocks have obviously done better or worse than this benchmark. Looking ahead to 2025, I think the index will likely gain between 6% and 10%. Using that assumption, here are two FTSE 100 stocks for investors to consider that could provide higher returns.

Continued financial beats

The first company is Next (LSE:NXT). Over the past year, the retailer has enjoyed a 22% jump in the share price, well above the FTSE 100 performance.

One factor that has helped to drive the stock higher has been strong financial performance. On several occasions this year, the business has raised its outlook and future revenue expectations due to demand. For example, in late October a trading update showed that full-price sales in Q3 were up 7.6% versus last year. This was 2.6% ahead of the guidance for the quarter of a 5% increase. As a result, the business increased the guidance for Q4 sales.

What’s encouraging for investors is that business growth is coming from all divisions. This bodes well for 2025, as even if one area starts to slow down, other parts of the group can help to pick up the slack. Interestingly, one standout area of growth recently has been overseas sales.

Some will flag up the price-to-earnings ratio as a potential risk. At 14.96, it’s true that this is above my fair value benchmark ratio of 10. Yet I wouldn’t call the stock overvalued. The FTSE 100 average ratio is 15.5, so there could still be room for the share price to rise next year before it starts flashing red.

However, one risk is that Next is sensitive to the financial status of the shopper on the street. If inflation kicks higher next year or interest rates don’t get cut as much, people could feel the pinch and cut back on spending at Next.

Global growth fuelling optimism

Another company to consider is Experian (LSE:EXP). The stock has jumped by 13% over the last year, as the growth firm continues to push forwards in North and Latin America.

Last month, H1 results showed revenue growth of 7% versus the same period last year. Guidance for 2025 is set at a 6%-8% revenue increase. If this can be met, then the share price could continue to tick higher next year, reflecting the better realised financial results.

Aside from pure numbers, the stock could also benefit from continued product enhancements. It’s making a push in artificial intelligence (AI), allowing the data analytics platform to have extra features that existing customers can make use of. This should help customers to be more sticky for Experian due to the added benefits.

One concern investors might have is the rapid push on acquisitions. I can count six different purchases or mergers that were noted in the H1 presentation. This is a lot to juggle at one time and could act as a distraction to management.

Yet I think both stocks have the potential to beat the FTSE 100 index next year based on the growth from this year. Both could be worth considering for investors.