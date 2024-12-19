Member Login
1 stock market mistake to avoid in 2025

1 stock market mistake to avoid in 2025

This Fool has been battling bouts of of FOMO recently, as one of his growth shares enjoys a big bull run in today’s stock market.

Ben McPoland
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market is having an up year in 2024, driven higher by the stampeding US bull market and widespread excitement about the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

My own portfolio is on track for one of its best ever years. That said, there’s still a few trading days of the year left, so I’m not counting my chickens just yet.

Getting started early

Younger people today are investing more than ever before. According to the World Economy Forum, 70% of retail investors globally are aged under 45.

This is a smart move on their part. The earlier one starts investing, the longer investments can grow. And it’s time that turbocharges the compounding process (interest building upon interest).

For example, let’s assume two people start investing for retirement at 70, putting away £500 a month. The difference in outcomes between starting at age 35 and 25 is astonishing.

Investor starting at 35
YearBalance*
1£6,247
5£37,389
10£94,917
15£183,432
20£319,622
25£529,168
30£851,581
35£1,347,652
*based on a 9% average return with all dividends reinvested
Investor starting at 25
YearBalance
1£6,247
5£37,389
10£94,917
15£183,432
20£319,622
25£529,168
30£851,581
35£1,347,652
40£2,110,920
45£3,285,302

The tables show a difference of nearly £2m! And all because one investor had a 10-year head start getting the compound snowball rolling with their £500 a month.

Jumping straight in

However, some of these tech-savvy young investors might be making a mistake. That’s because around 66% of them are spending less than 24 hours deciding what to invest in.

As Andrew Prosser, Head of Investments at InvestEngine, points out: “Younger investors have been raised on digital services that are immediate and convenient, so it’s not surprising that two-thirds of young people spend less than a day deciding on where to invest their savings.”

The risk here is that rushed investing decisions might lead to poorer results. Prosser adds: “Younger generations would be wise to take some time before investing, to understand their appetite for risk, and to diversify their investments, so that when one stock falls, the whole portfolio doesn’t fall with it.”

He recommends exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a good choice, as they track indexes, thereby reducing risk through diversification.

One of the most popular is the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF, which tracks the largest blue-chip US stocks. It’s up around 200% in 10 years.

Battling my own FOMO

The risk with making investing decisions inside 24 hours is that they might be motivated by FOMO (fear of missing out). Those are four very dangerous words for an investor.

I know this first-hand. I’ve been feeling pangs of FOMO recently with Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). This is an intriguing company aiming to launch an Uber-like electric air taxi service in late 2025.

I first bought this high-risk stock at $4 in March 2023, then again this year at $5. After surging 42% in two months, it now trades for just under $8.

Yet instead of being satisfied with that, I’ve been wondering whether I should invest more money, just in case it goes even higher. FOMO, in other words.

I won’t because Joby is yet to receive clearance for its aircraft (though it’s getting closer). Plus, we don’t know what demand there’ll be for flying taxis (though some analysts see the market opportunity reaching $1trn+ by 2040).

Joby is backed by Toyota, the best-selling carmaker in the world, and Uber. It’s one of the most exciting — but also riskiest — stocks I hold.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Joby Aviation and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

