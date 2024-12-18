Member Login
£5,000 in savings? Here's how investors can consider using that to target £2,272 a year of passive income from HSBC shares!

HSBC shares deliver an excellent yield, look undervalued on key measures I trust most, and the banking business seems set for strong growth.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
HSBC (LSE: HSBA) shares are a key holding in my passive income portfolio, comprised of high-yield stocks. I aim to increasingly live off the dividends they pay and reduce my working commitments.

I have built up my stake in the bank in increments of £5,000 over more than a year. Investors considering using the same amount to generate passive income from the stock would make £325 in passive income in the first year. This is based on the 6.5% current yield, derived from last year’s 49p dividend and the present £7.58 share price.

If the yield averaged the same over 10 years, this would rise to £3,250 and to £9,750 after 30 years.

Turbocharging those dividends

These payouts are clearly better than can be had from standard UK savings accounts. However, they can be much more if the dividends are used to buy more HSBC shares.

This is a standard investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’ and is the same idea as leaving interest to grow in a bank account.

Doing this, the same 6.5% average yield would generate £4,561 in dividends after 10 years instead of £3,250. And after 30 years on the same basis, this would jump to £29,959 rather than £9,750.  

Adding in the original £5,000 investment and the holding could be worth £34,959 by then, although this is by no means guaranteed as there can be stumbling blocks along the way. On the same 6.5% yield, this would pay £2,272 a year in passive income.

How does the share valuation look?

I only buy stocks that look undervalued compared to competitors. This decreases the chance my dividend gains will be reduced by share price losses if I ever sell a stock.

In HSBC’s case, it looks cheap on the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock valuation measure at 7.5. This compares to the average of 7.8 for its competitor group.

To work out how undervalued it is in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This shows HSBC shares as 55% undervalued at their present £7.58 price.

So a fair value for them would be £16.84. The market is an unpredictable place, so they may go lower or higher than that. However, the DCF valuation underlines to me the under-pricing suggested in HSBC’s P/E number.

Will I buy more shares?

A key risk for the bank’s business is that its profit margins contract as interest rates fall in some of its major markets.

That said, analysts forecast that with the special dividend announced this year the yield will rise to 9.3%. In 2025 it is projected to come down again to 6.8%, and in 2026 to rise slightly to 7%. These are all acceptable returns as far as I am concerned.

I also think the share price will stay on its recent positive trajectory. Some of this could result from the $3bn (£2.35bn) share buyback announced after its Q3 results.

But some should come from the very strong results themselves, in my view. Pre-tax profit rose 9.9% to $8.48bn, way ahead of analysts’ consensus of $7.6bn. Revenue also improved — by 5.2% — to $17bn from $16.16bn.

In sum, although I am happy with the size of my current holding in HSBC, I may well buy more in the not-too-distant future.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

