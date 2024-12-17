Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is falling despite gold prices surging

Why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is falling despite gold prices surging

Jon Smith explains why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price hasn’t materially benefitted from gold prices hitting all-time highs.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this year, gold prices hit record highs. As we stand, the precious metal has rallied 29% this year. This has provided a boost for gold stocks, but not all of them. For example, the Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) share price is actually down 17% over the same period. Here’s why the two haven’t matched up.

New purchases

A large factor’s been the acquisition spree Greatland’s been on in 2024. This has included buying a majority stake in the Havieron gold-copper project and full ownership of the Telfer gold-copper mine. It has also purchased other associated assets in Western Australia’s Paterson region.

In order to complete this, large scale funding was needed. The business used a range of measures, but one was issuing more shares. Back in September, it raised over £249m in a placement of 5.18bn new shares issued at 4.8p.

Naturally, the share price fell as a result of the issuance. It was trading just below 7p at the time, so putting new shares out at a discount to this caused the stock to fall. Granted, it raised needed cash to fund the project, but it did mean that existing shareholders were diluted.

Looking ahead

When I look at the Havieron gold-copper project, it’s not like it will be generating revenue from day one. In fact, an investor presentation noted that Greatland has received “a letter of support for proposed A$750m (£377m) Havieron project finance debt funding from Tier 1 banking syndicate”.

This debt facility isn’t going to come cheap. Although it’s positive that the company can make use of it to help fund the upcoming expenses, the extensive use of debt isn’t a great sign. The interest payments can eat away at cash flow and become a real headache for a company.

I think that the share price has fallen to reflect some concern about the debt and size of funding needed before this development project can become commercially successful.

Not correlated to gold prices

The rally in the gold price will have done some good to the share price this year. After all, Telfer has the third highest gold processing capacity in Australia. So a high gold price bodes well for any production in the next year for Greatland.

Yet the rally in gold prices will benefit stocks that have existing mines that are producing gold and precious metals right now. Unfortunately, Greatland isn’t in this category.

In the coming year, Greatland shares could rally if it makes good progress on the new projects. If costs come in lower than expected, this would be another positive sign. Further, the new purchases create a much larger scope for revenue further down the line.

But based on my view that gold prices will keep rallying next year, I want to look elsewhere for stocks that I feel could benefit from this.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

The Bunzl share price drops 5% after today’s update. Is this now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

Does this morning's surprise drop in the Bunzl share price provide the opportunity Harvey Jones has been waiting for to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Ocado share price plunges 57% should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has learned some harsh lessons at the hands of the Ocado share price in 2025. Does he have…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Down 27% from its April high, does Glencore’s share price now look like a great buying opportunity for me?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price has tumbled since April, which might signal a bargain to be had for me. But do its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has dropped on three main factors, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued. I've taken a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Amazon shares in 2023 would have made this much by now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Amazon shares collapsed almost 50% in 2022, but since then, the online retailer and cloud computing giant's been on a…

Read more »