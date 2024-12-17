Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 takeover target is up 17% in a month but still has a P/E below 10 and 6.83% yield!

This FTSE 250 takeover target is up 17% in a month but still has a P/E below 10 and 6.83% yield!

The ITV share price has been a turn-off for years, but the FTSE 250 stock has woken out of its slumber as potential bidders circle. Should Harvey Jones buy it?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An incredible 19 FTSE 250 stocks have been takeover targets this year, according to research from AJ Bell.

Of these, nine deals completed, including Centamin, Redrow and Virgin Money, while another six are in progress, notably Britvic and Direct Line. Across the FTSE 350, takeover activity tripled compared to 2023. 

AJ Bell investment analyst Dan Coatsworth said many targets were previously “unloved or underappreciated”, and buyers couldn’t resist their low share prices. Love Island and Downton Abbey maker ITV (LSE: ITV) may be next.

The share price makes compulsive viewing

Takeover rumours have swirled around the TV broadcaster for years, but Coatsworth thinks recent speculation could be credible: “Private equity, a rival broadcaster or even a streaming platform could show interest.”

That’s certainly the way investors are betting. The ITV share price surged on 25 November, following reports that potential suitors are in early discussions with the board. We don’t know how serious this interest is, or whether the ITV board welcomes it.

ITV has laboured as Hollywood strikes disrupted TV and film productions, while advertising income has been bumpy.

Coatsworth describes ITV’s Studios content arm as a hidden gem, potentially worth more than the market value of the entire group: “Someone like Netflix could gobble up ITV for a fraction of its annual content spend and access its rich library of programmes.”

He says the ITVX streaming platform has beaten expectations and provides valuable insights into user viewing habits, which allows big brands to target customers. ITV could even be broken up and sold separately, Studios going to one bidder, it’s broadcasting arm and ITVX to another.

2025 could see a string of UK stock acquisitions

As a rule, I don’t buy on takeover talk, which so often comes to nothing. Yet many investors do, with the ITV share price jumping almost 18% in the last month. This flatters recent performance figures, as the shares are now up nearly 16% over one year. They’re down a brutal 53% over five years, which gives a clearer picture of its troubles.

As a result ITV look dirt cheap trading at 9.53 times trailing earnings, while the trailing yield is a bumper 6.8%.

Despite my sniffy resistance to buying shares on market rumours, there are arguments for doing so. Many UK stocks look undervalued right now, which means bidders are willing to pay a premium price and drive up valuations.

Recent bid activity has acted as a wake-up call for investors, persuading them to re-appraise the company in question. This is especially true if the board rejects bids, or even multiple bids. It makes investors wonder if they’re missing something. Coatsworth notes that shares in Anglo American, Rightmove and Currys have all revived after the boards fought off buyers rather than taking the money.

ITV shares have idled in recent days as takeover news dries up. I don’t need the short-term uncertainty, so I won’t buy them myself. Those who do continue to consider it may find the stock hard to resist. ITV certainly looks cheap and has a huge yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Britvic Plc, and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Bunzl share price drops 5% after today’s update. Is this now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

Does this morning's surprise drop in the Bunzl share price provide the opportunity Harvey Jones has been waiting for to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Ocado share price plunges 57% should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has learned some harsh lessons at the hands of the Ocado share price in 2025. Does he have…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025? Here’s why they’re so popular in the UK

| Mark Hartley

For those new to investing, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great place to start. Our writer explains…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Buying £350 a month of UK stocks for 9 years could give an investor this

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a £55k+ portfolio could be built by an investor in under a decade from picking the…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

What’s the first FTSE 250 stock I’ll buy in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm increasingly drawn to the smaller-cap shares of the FTSE 250 as we head to 2025. These are some of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding shares in UK housebuilders like the plague

| Stephen Wright

With strong growth prospects, low P/E multiples, and high dividend yields, shares in UK housebuilders look attractive. But is there…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top 3 superstar passive income stocks going into 2025!

| Simon Watkins

Three of my passive income holdings have an unbeatable combination of high yield, share price undervaluation, and earnings growth going…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Growth Shares

Why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is falling despite gold prices surging

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price hasn't materially benefitted from gold prices hitting all-time highs.

Read more »