Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If an investor puts £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s the passive income they could have in 10 years

If an investor puts £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s the passive income they could have in 10 years

Ben McPoland looks at how an ISA can help build passive income and also highlights two income investment strategies to consider.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA limit of £20k a year emerged unscathed from the recent Budget. Indeed, it will remain at that level until 2030, providing the chance of tax-free passive income for years to come.

But even smaller sums can bring home the bacon. Here, I’ll look at how much passive income could potentially be generated through putting £750 a month — or £9,000 a year — into an ISA for the next 10 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Instant gratification

I reckon there are two main approaches an investor could consider taking here. The first is a straightforward one where the passive income would be taken regularly and ideally build over time.

For example, the forecast dividend for British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) next year is 246p per share. This translates into a juicy forward dividend yield of 8.2%, based on the current 2,983p (December 2024) share price.

What that means in practice is that an investor could buy £750 worth of shares now to target roughly £61 in dividends next year.

After 10 years of such a return, assuming no capital appreciation or depreciation, the final portfolio balance would be £90,000. And by then it would be paying £7,380 in yearly passive income.

Now, this calculation assumes a constant yield of 8.2%, which is unlikely to be the case in reality. Monthly market fluctuations would cause the share price, and therefore the yield, to vary.

More than one egg in the basket

Moreover, relying on just one stock for passive income is too risky. Dividends aren’t guaranteed. And while British American Tobacco has an excellent track record of increasing its shareholder payouts, it’s also faced with fewer smokers on average around the world.

The company’s strategy relies on increasing the price of cigarettes, while investing heavily in developing leading smokeless brands like Vuse (vaping) and Velo (oral nicotine pouches). If either part of the strategy fails, then the current dividend might not be sustainable long term.

Delayed gratification

The second approach would involve reinvesting any dividends received. In other words, buying more shares rather than taking the income out of the account to spend (that could happen later).

A £9,000 ISA yielding 8.2% would pay £737 a year in dividends. At British American Tobacco’s current share price (just under £30), that would be enough to purchase an extra 24 shares. These would then pay an extra £59, and so on.

The benefit of such a strategy is that it would turbocharge the wealth-building process over time.

YearAccrued InterestBalance
1£338£9,338
2£1,442£19,442
3£3,374£30,374
4£6,203£42,203
5£10,002£55,002
6£14,851£68,851
7£20,835£83,835
8£28,047£100,047
9£36,590£117,590
10£46,570£136,570

The total after 10 years could be £136,570, not £90,000. And the annual passive income could consequently be higher, at £11,198. That’s nearly £4,000 a year more compared to not reinvesting!

Worthy of consideration

I should mention that I bought British American Tobacco shares for my own portfolio in March at 2,386p. So I’m up 25% so far, without factoring in the dividends (the stock was yielding almost 10% back then).

There are risks, as highlighted earlier. But the tobacco stock continues to look undervalued to me, making it a potential option to consider for a diversified ISA. That’s provided it aligns with an investor’s ethical stance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 value stocks for investors to consider buying before they explode in 2025

| Paul Summers

Our writer remains positive on two FTSE value stocks and thinks they could recover strongly if the inflation bounce proves…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why now could be a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to buy UK shares!

| Royston Wild

The London stock market could be on the cusp of a new golden era, this report suggests. Here's why UK…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with £10 a week? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shows how an investor could start buying shares on a limited budget using the same techniques he has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

ISA investors love these 3 FTSE ultra-high income stocks. Frankly, so do I

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves top FTSE 100 income stocks like wealth manager M&G, which yields a blockbuster 9.93%. Yet he wonders…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 80% in 2024! Can the Barclays share price smash FTSE rival Lloyds again next year?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a brilliant year for the Barclays share price, while FTSE 100 rival Lloyds Banking Group has done relatively…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Should I invest £10,640 in Legal & General shares to aim for £1,000 a year in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Legal & General shares continue to offer one of the highest-yielding passive income opportunities in the UK stock market today.

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

This US growth stock just hit a trillion-dollar market cap! What next?

| Mark Hartley

After soaring 24% in a single day last week, this US growth stock has catapulted past a $1trn market cap.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE dividend stocks could give a £20k ISA investor annual income of £1,500

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by this pair of Footsie dividend stocks that combine low valuations with high yields. They could…

Read more »