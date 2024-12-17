Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 27% from its April high, does Glencore’s share price now look like a great buying opportunity for me?

Down 27% from its April high, does Glencore’s share price now look like a great buying opportunity for me?

Glencore’s share price has tumbled since April, which might signal a bargain to be had for me. But do its key valuations and forecasts support that view?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore’s (LSE: GLEN) share price has fallen significantly from its 12 April 12-month traded high of £5.05. Its decline has reflected market uncertainty about the strength of China’s economic rebound from its Covid years.

The fast-growing economy from the 1990s to the onset of the virus almost single-handedly created the commodities supercycle over the period. And Glencore was a big supplier of many of them.

Is China at a positive turning point?

Last year, China recorded economic growth of 5.2% against a target of 5%. The same target is in place this year, and I have no doubt it will be achieved as well.

Looking further ahead, the government announced on 9 December the first easing in its monetary policy stance in 14 years. This is aimed at spurring economic growth. And so is the more proactive fiscal policy it announced at the same time.

Monetary policy focuses on interest rates and bank reserve requirements to drive economic expansion. Fiscal policy focuses on tax changes and government spending to do the same.

The main risk for Glencore is if these measures stall for some reason, in my view.

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that the firm’s earnings will grow 42.8% each year to end-2026.

And it is worth remembering I think that even if China’s economy grows ‘just’ 4.5% annually it will add an economy the size of India’s to its own every four years.

How does the share value look?

On the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, Glencore is bottom of its competitor group at just 0.3. Anglo American is at 1.3, Rio Tinto at 1.9, BHP at 2.4, and Antofagasta at 3.4, giving an average of 2.3.

It is also bottom of the group on the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, trading at only 1.4 against a competitor average of 2.3.

To put these undervaluations into share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This shows Glencore shares are 32% undervalued at £3.67.

Therefore, their fair value is £5.40, although they may not reach that point any time soon, of course.

What’s happening with the dividend?

Glencore paid a total dividend in 2023 of 13 cents, fixed at a sterling equivalent of 10.1p. This yield of 2.8%. The current FTSE 100 average is 3.6%.

However, its H1 2024 results highlighted the potential of top-up shareholder returns from February 2025. The firm said that deleveraging just $0.3bn would be required to reset its $10bn net debt cap that would allow for such payments.

Special dividends were paid in 2020, 2021, and 2022 of, respectively, 4 cents, 11 cents and 8 cents. The last of these pushed the total payout at the time to 52 cents, giving a yield of 9.3%.

Will I buy the shares?

I think Glencore’s strong earnings growth will push the share price much higher over time. I also believe it will do the same for the dividend, regardless of whether Special Dividends resume.

So at its reduced price from April, it does broadly look like a great buying opportunity, albeit not for me.

I already own stocks in the commodities sector. If I bought another, it would unbalance the risk-reward weighting of my portfolio.

If I did not have these, then I would buy Glencore now, based on its earnings growth outlook.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

