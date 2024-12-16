Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2023 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2023 is now worth…

Tesco shares have generated more than four times the returns of the FTSE 100 in the past two years! So how much money have shareholders made?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares have been on something of a rampage these last few years. While the cost-of-living crisis has proven to be a powerful boon to discount retailers like Adli and Lidl, Tesco’s also successfully reaping benefits. That’s because management’s decision to expand its premium Tesco’s Finest product line created a new home for shoppers who previously went to higher-end stores such as Waitrose.

At the same time, its Clubcard price-matching scheme has also proven effective at attracting shoppers through the door. So it’s no wonder the stock’s up almost 65% since January 2023. That means investors who bought £5,000 worth of shares almost two years ago are now sitting on an investment worth £8,250.

By comparison, the same investment into a FTSE 100 index tracker over the same period would only have reached £5,740. Clearly, Tesco shares have outperformed. But now the question is, can it continue to do so in 2025?

Where’s the Tesco share price going?

Following the favourable conclusion of the Competition and Markets Authority’s investigation into grocery loyalty pricing schemes, Tesco’s seemingly free to continue its Clubcard-driven strategy. As such, the firm’s recent expansion of market share looks set to continue moving forward. Even more so now that management’s disposed of its banking division, allowing all focus to be allocated to its core retail operations.

Given the size of Tesco’s business, revenue growth isn’t likely to start surging anytime soon. However, the expected increase in product volumes is still likely to generate some small growth moving forward. And with its premium product line offering higher margins, earnings are similarly expected to rise in 2025 at a slightly faster pace.

Combining all these factors, analysts have forecast that the Tesco share price could land anywhere between 365p and 445p by this time next year. Given that the shares are already trading towards the lower end of this spectrum, it suggests limited downside for investors considering adding this business to their portfolios.

What could go wrong?

Forecasts aren’t set in stone, nor do they provide guarantees. As economic conditions improve, premium shoppers may decide to revert back to their previous shopping destinations. And if this behaviour becomes widespread, Tesco may be left with a lot of perishable inventory that’s no longer flying off the shelves.

In the meantime, if discount retailers are able to continue cutting prices, the firm’s profit margins could come under intense pressure as it continues to price match for the remainder of its customer base. But even if this doesn’t happen, there’s the incoming increase to the UK’s living wage to consider.

Today, the supermarket chain has over 330,000 workers in its employment, a large portion of them earning the living wage. As such, Tesco’s staff expenses are expected to rise considerably. Needless to say, that’s bad news for the group’s bottom line.

Nevertheless, with a price-to-earnings ratio sitting at just under 14, the valuation’s far from overpriced, given the performance management’s currently delivering. That’s why I think it’s a business that deserves a closer look from investors today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »