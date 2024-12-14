Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Some passive income ideas really are simple. Here’s one!

Some passive income ideas really are simple. Here’s one!

Christopher Ruane explains why he likes to stick to the tried and tested when hunting for possible passive income ideas he can use.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the theory of passive income is straightforward, in practice some ideas sound complicated to me.

That is why my favourite passive income idea is investing in companies with proven business models that I expect to pay regular cash dividends to shareholders.

Doing that, I can put some money in (how much is up to me), put my feet up, and hopefully let the income flow.

Why I like this idea

When it comes to passive income, I like this idea for a few reasons.

I can match it to my own available funds, even if I have a fairly small amount of money to invest.

I am investing in proven businesses, not unproven concepts. On top of that, a large established company can do things that are simply out of my capability if I tried to do them myself.

Instead of struggling to set up an online business selling t-shirts, I could simply buy into a giant like Amazon or JD Sports that can achieve economies of scale I never would on my own.

Putting the idea into practice

In fact, I own shares in JD Sports but in that case I am more focussed on the sports retailer’s growth story than its passive income prospects. Growth-focussed companies often plough earnings into fuelling growth, while more mature businesses may decide to pay more out to shareholders instead.

So, for example, although JD Sports does pay a dividend, its current yield is 0.9%. That means that for every £100 I invest today, I will hopefully earn 90p a year in passive income.

By contrast, the dividend yield of FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE:MNG) is over 10 times higher at 9.9%.

When hunting for passive income ideas in the stock market, I start by looking for great businesses with attractive share prices. I then look at yield.

Bear in mind that no company’s dividend is guaranteed to last. For example, M&G saw more policyholders pull money out of its main business than they put in during the first half of this year. If that trend continues (for example, because M&G’s asset managers underperform compared to rivals), it could lead to lower earnings and ultimately perhaps a dividend cut.

So I always diversify my portfolio across multiple different companies.

Looking for potentially lucrative dividend shares to buy

Still, while I see the risk, I continue to own M&G shares and earn dividends from them.

I like the fact it operates in a market where the customer demand is simply massive and is likely to remain that way over the long run. While that attracts strong competition, M&G benefits from its well-known brand, an existing customer base in the millions, and a proven ability to generate sizeable free cash flows.

Weighing such positive attributes against risks, then considering the value offered by the share price (and finally the current dividend yield) is the approach I take when looking for passive income ideas in the stock market.

Getting ready to invest

But such an idea is only an idea. To make money with it, I need to invest.

So, I use a Stocks and Shares ISA, share-dealing account, or SIPP to buy such income shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 shares that could help turn a £20K ISA into a £2K+ annual passive income machine

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a strategic approach to investing his ISA and reinvesting dividends, this writer hopes to build substantial long-term passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a 6.5% yield, is this massive S&P 500 stock a screaming buy?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the prospects of a once-massive S&P 500 stock that's fallen out of favour and now has a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What might waiting a decade to start a Lifetime ISA cost?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why it can pay to start sooner rather than later when it comes to setting up and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing habits that could help build wealth in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's been investing successfully for many decades. Our writer shares a handful of his approaches that he'll be using…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

| Stephen Wright

Harbourvest Global Private Equity's a FTSE 250 private equity firm trading at 60% of its NAV. And investors are pushing…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

2 UK shares investors should consider keeping on a tight leash

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These UK shares seem to have robust long-term tailwinds, but they’re also tackling headwinds that could result in less-than-impressive investment…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 21% since I bought! Have I made a BIG mistake?

| James Beard

FTSE 100 stocks are supposed to be less volatile. But our writer recently purchased one that’s making him question this…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rise in 2025, and how high could it go?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market's up by double digits, but can it maintain its momentum in 2025? And which stocks should investors…

Read more »