Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 things to bear in mind when buying shares for a SIPP

3 things to bear in mind when buying shares for a SIPP

Christopher Ruane considers a trio of factors that help influence his decisions when making choices about what to do with his SIPP.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I like the fact that investing in a SIPP allows for a long-term perspective. As a long-term investor myself, that ties in neatly to my own worldview.

When choosing shares to buy for my SIPP, here is a trio of things I typically take into account.

Discontinuous shifts in customer demand

From one year to the next it is relatively straightforward to try and forecast demand for a given industry or company. Yes, there can be external shocks. But in general I think such estimation tends not to be too difficult.

Fast-forward a decade, let alone two or three, and things can become a lot less clear. Many of the biggest companies in the world today did not even exist three decades ago, or were tiny.

Given the long-term nature of a SIPP, I weigh such potential demand shifts when looking at the investment case for a share. That could be because it operates in a market I expect to see benefit from exploding demand – or one I think may collapse.

Always staying balanced

One company that did exist three decades ago is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

It shows the reason I am a believer in long-term investing. If I had invested in Apple three decades ago, in 1994, my investment would now be worth over 77,000% more – even ignoring dividends I would have received along the way.

Is that because Apple was unknown then?

No.

The second-highest grossing film globally in 1994 was Forrest Gump, in which the titular character marvels over the incredible returns he had made thanks to having money invested in… Apple.

Talk about hiding in plain sight!

But the problem with such incredible success – and frankly it is a problem I would be happy to have to wrestle with for my own SIPP – is how to stay diversified.

Warren Buffett started buying Apple stock under a decade ago, but the success of the phone and computer maker and its soaring share price means it came to occupy an outsized portion of his portfolio.

That is bad for diversification.

All shares carry risks. Apple has been a runaway success, but faces risks including a potential tariff war and also antitrust concerns about the dominance of its app store. Over the long run, staying diversified can mean trimming the role of winners in one’s portfolio.

The power of compounding

When buying dividend shares for my SIPP, I consider their long-term price prospects, but also what I expect to happen to the dividends.

After all, big dividends can lead to massive long-term wealth building when they are compounded. In my view, a SIPP that anyway does not let me withdraw money for a set period of time is an ideal vehicle for compounding.

If invest £1,000 today and compound at, say, 8% annually, after 30 years I will have grown the value of my investment over tenfold.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

To target a £5k annual second income, how much would you need to invest in FTSE 100 shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer runs some numbers on what it would take to earn a £5k second income each year from owning…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 shares that could help turn a £20k ISA into a £2k+ annual passive income machine

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a strategic approach to investing his ISA and reinvesting dividends, this writer hopes to build substantial long-term passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a 6.5% yield, is this massive S&P 500 stock a screaming buy?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the prospects of a once-massive S&P 500 stock that's fallen out of favour and now has a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What might waiting a decade to start a Lifetime ISA cost?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why it can pay to start sooner rather than later when it comes to setting up and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Some passive income ideas really are simple. Here’s one!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he likes to stick to the tried and tested when hunting for possible passive income ideas…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing habits that could help build wealth in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's been investing successfully for many decades. Our writer shares a handful of his approaches that he'll be using…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

| Stephen Wright

Harbourvest Global Private Equity's a FTSE 250 private equity firm trading at 60% of its NAV. And investors are pushing…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

2 UK shares investors should consider keeping on a tight leash

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These UK shares seem to have robust long-term tailwinds, but they’re also tackling headwinds that could result in less-than-impressive investment…

Read more »