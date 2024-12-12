Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock looks good to me, so should investors consider buying it now?

This FTSE 100 stock looks good to me, so should investors consider buying it now?

The battered retail sector’s thrown up some keen company valuations, such as this FTSE 100 player that’s been expanding abroad.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A fallen share price tends to get my value-receptors twitching and right now I like the look of JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) in the FTSE 100.

The global omnichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands has seen its share price drop by around 35% since September. Now the stock’s in the ballpark of 102p, as I write, on 11 December.

Recent volatile trading

The company issued a profit warning in its trading update of 21 November. But as often happens, the market saw it coming and the share price had already fallen a fair bit by then.

Despite the lower guidance, City analysts predict a double-digit percentage uplift in normalised earnings next year. So there’s a possibility of better value here now for investors.

In November’s trading update, chief executive Régis Schultz said there had been a volatile trading environment in the firm’s markets at home and abroad. Weaker business during October led to the directors downgrading pre-tax profit expectations for the year to the “lower end” of earlier guidance.

However, the damage may not be as bad as it sounds. Analysts have pencilled in a little dip for normalised earnings this year worth just over 4%. But as mentioned, they expect earnings to come roaring back the year after with an increase of about 14%.

It’s no secret the retail environment has been challenging over the past few years. I think that reality shows in JD Sports Fashion’s share price chart. The current level of the stock was first reached around five years ago. It’s been swinging up and down ever since.

However, this is still a growth proposition. On top of its large UK market, the business has been making strides expanding in the US and internationally. Progress has been both organic and by acquisition. Meanwhile, annual revenue has grown from around £6bn in 2019 to about £10bn in 2023.

A keener valuation

That performance led to a doubling of normalised earnings per share over the same period. So it looks like the main casualty of all the general economic challenges experienced by the company has been the valuation.  

Based on those earnings estimates for the trading year to January 2026, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is around seven. I reckon that looks undemanding and makes the company worthy of investors’ further research and consideration now.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t the only retailer with a recently fallen share price. We’ve seen similar plunges from the likes of FrasersCard FactoryWH SmithWickes and others.

Such stock weakness underlines one of the main risks for shareholders in the sector — it’s highly cyclical. So that means shareholders in JD Sports Fashion may endure a volatile ride ahead as the business is buffeted by future general economic and geo-political events and shocks.

Even at this lower valuation, it would be easy to mistime an investment and lose money on the shares. Nevertheless, there’s an underlying growth story going on here. So it looks like a good time to become interested and research the opportunity while the valuation appears keen.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended WH Smith. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

17,648 shares in this under-the-radar Dividend Aristocrat could earn investors £1,500 a year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With 47 years of consecutive dividend increases, James Halstead might be one of the best passive income shares for UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this beaten-down FTSE 100 stock outperform the index in 2025?

| Andrew Mackie

Investing in precious metals miners has been deeply frustrating over the past few years, but Andrew Mackie believes this is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how late investors could target an £18,100 passive income with UK stocks

| Royston Wild

Creating a diversified portfolio of UK stocks could be a great way for investors to build long-term wealth, explains Royston…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price could soar with proposed US listing! A slam-dunk opportunity to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Ashstead share price has underperformed its US peers over the past 12 months, but moving its primary listing there…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stinkers I’m avoiding in 2025

| Paul Summers

Investors might be ending 2024 in a fairly bullish mood. But our writer doesn't like the outlook for at least…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Recently released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

1 overlooked reason Warren Buffett’s made so much money by investing in Apple

| Stephen Wright

Being greedy when others are fearful is a big part of what makes Warren Buffett a great investor. But Stephen…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Looking for a large passive income? Consider these REITs in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top dividend-paying companies to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two on Foolish writer Royston…

Read more »