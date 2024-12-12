Member Login
Recently released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Recently released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

National Grid (LSE: NG.)

  • Data Centre electricity demand is forecast to double in four years, and electricity grids are one of the major bottlenecks of the energy transition. Meeting growing demand will require vast investments.
  • With £7 billion rights issue and disposal of non-core assets, National Grid sees room to invest £60 billion between 2025 and 2029, almost twice as much as its capex between 2020 and 2024. 
  • A significant portion of the growth will stem from alleviating constraints in the domestic grid. Capital expenditures on the high-voltage transmission network are expected to more than triple, driving a 10% annual increase in the asset base between 2025 and 2029.
  • The company needs to rebase its dividend from 53.1p per share this year to 45.3p next year, but we will see higher EPS growth in the long run.
  • Since 2021, National Grid has reshaped its portfolio to focus on electricity.  CEO John Pettigrew expects the UK economy to be increasingly dependent on electricity with the growth of data centres and AI, as well as the higher domestic uptake of things like electric vehicles and heat pumps.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid plc.

