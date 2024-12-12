Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing 25% are these 2 cheap blue-chips perfect for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

After crashing 25% are these 2 cheap blue-chips perfect for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for cheap FTSE 100 companies to add to his Stocks and Shares ISA. These two look highly tempting after plunging over the last year.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the new year edges closer, thoughts turn towards my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. It’s time I started filling it up ahead of the 5 April deadline. I love buying cheap FTSE 100 shares and two big losers jumped out at me.

Both are financial stocks with outsize exposure to Asia whose shares look good value after underperforming for years. There’s plenty to excite me here. And a good deal to scare me away.

Prudential shares have disappointed for years

The Prudential (LSE: PRU) share price has slumped 25.27% over the past 12 months. It’s down 49.18% over five years. Wasn’t it supposed to go gangbusters, thanks to its exposure to emerging Asia and Africa?

Prudential had a clear shot at an army of newly middle class consumers keen to secure their wealth by purchasing pensions and protection. How could it miss, given its multi-channel distribution strategy and strong geographic diversity? The odd thing is that it didn’t. But that hasn’t helped the share price.

While the Chinese economy struggles, sales have held up. On 6 November, the board reported an 11% increase in new business profit to $2.35bn for the first nine months of the year. In Hong Kong, new business profit climbed 8% as margins improved, boosted by sales to Chinese mainland visitors.

Profits at its Chinese mainland joint venture, CITIC Prudential Life, rose 12% as higher-margin products offset a 6% drop in sales. Singapore did well, Malaysia less so. Indonesia struggled. Sales in Thailand, Taiwan, India and Africa were “robust”, but with patchy margins.

Investors chose to prioritise the bad news. This leaves Prudential shares looking cheap, trading at just 9.61 times earnings. Yet I’ve been saying that for years, and still they fall. The 2.44% yield doesn’t compensate. I’ve dodged a bullet and I think I’ll keep dodging it, until I can work out what’s going on.

Can shares in Schroders recover in 2025?

Fund manager Schroders (LSE: SDR) goes down as another dodged bullet. It’s been on my watchlist for yonks, thanks to its high yield and low valuation, but so far the share price has only gone south.

The stock’s down 25.41% over 12 months and 42.11% over five years. Q3 results published on 5 November landed particularly badly, with outflows of £2.3bn.

That was largely driven by market volatility in China, which hit demand for its joint venture funds with local firm Bank of Communications. Unfortunately, there’s worse to come.

The board warned of a tough Q4 with another £10bn of mandate withdrawals from Lloyds and three unnamed clients. The Schroders share price plunged almost 12% on the day, despite strong markets driving assets under management to a record £777.4bn. It hasn’t recovered.

I like buying stocks on bad news and Schroders’ trailing yield of 6.76% also tempts. Only not enough. I can find FTSE 100 financials with even higher yields today, without taking on half as much risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’m ready for a stock market crash in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a high-quality FTSE 100 share that he'll buy instantly if the stock market has a major meltdown…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% in days, what on earth’s going on with the Diageo share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has perked up in December. This shareholder takes a look at what's behind the Guinness maker's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in the FTSE All-Share at the start of 2024? Here’s what an investor would have now

| Paul Summers

Our writer looks at whether tracking the FTSE All-Share index has been a great investment this year. Spoiler: there's good…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding this FTSE 100 market darling in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at one FTSE 100 stock that has been soaring higher in 2024, and why he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Growth Shares

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice for when stocks are at record highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks back on some words of wisdom from Warren Buffett about how and where to invest as the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 implausibly cheap shares I’ll consider buying in an ISA next year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying cheap shares but is struggling to believe that these two top FTSE 100 companies can really…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I don’t care if my Legal & General shares don’t climb in 2025. I’ve still got that 9%+ yield!

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares come with one of the most generous dividends on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones says…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Anywhere below £4, BT’s share price looks undervalued to me

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen considerably over the past year, but this doesn't mean the stock is without any value.…

Read more »