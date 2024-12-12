Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 super-reliable FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2025

3 super-reliable FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2025

Our writer has been scanning the FTSE 100 for the best stocks to consider buying for the passive income they churn out. And he’s found a few crackers!

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As great as it is, investors know that passive income can never be guaranteed. That’s especially true if a company goes through a sticky patch of trading. But this is exactly why I think it makes sense to only consider backing companies that have solid track records of returning cash to their loyal shareholders every (or nearly every) year.

Passive income powerhouse

FTSE 100 power-provider National Grid (LSE: NG) is something of a ‘no brainer’ example thanks to its long history of paying dividends to those willing to take on the risk of holding individual company stocks. Importantly, this company has also got great form when it comes to increasing the amount of money it distributes.

Now, I said ‘great’. I didn’t say ‘perfect’. Investors are currently braced for a rare cut in FY25. This follows the Grid’s announcement that it would be raising £7bn to speed its transition to renewable energy sources.

As painful as this might be, the forecast dividend yield still stands at 4.9%. That’s significantly more than a FTSE 100 tracker fund. It looks set to be comfortably covered by expected profit too.

As a utility, National Grid also strikes me as a relatively safe option if (and that’s a big ‘if’) the UK economy runs into trouble in 2025. We all need access to electricity, after all.

By owning its shares, investors will be getting paid for this dependence.

Defensive dividends

Another top-tier titan that’s offered a compelling mix of reliability and growth when it comes to dividends is defence firm BAE Systems (LSE: BA). We’re talking year-after-year increases stretching back decades.

Frankly, I’d be staggered if this didn’t continue. Geo-political concerns have only grown as the Ukraine-Russia conflict has dragged on, pushing nations to increase spending budgets to protect themselves. Seen purely from an investment perspective, that’s great news for the sector and BAE has been busy signing contracts left, right, and centre.

So, what’s the snag? Well, the forecast yield for 2025 stands at a pretty average 3%. Interestingly, the stock is also down 13% in the last month. I suspect some of the latter may be due to management sticking to previous guidance on earnings growth in its last trading statement.

As a more-reliable-than-most source of passive income to hold ‘forever’, however, I think this takes some beating.

Monster yield

For even more income diversification, investors should ponder buying financial services provider Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). This offers the largest forecast yield of the three stocks mentioned here: a monster 9.4%. With equal positions, this would give us a very nice average yield of 5.8% across all three stocks!

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. A key risk here is that Legal and General is more exposed to macro-economic concerns than the other two. For proof of this, it was forced to take a knife to its dividend stream during the great financial crisis.

On a positive note, we’ve had consistent growth to the dividend in the 15 years since. And I just can’t see management wanting to disrupt this trend, especially if the UK economy has a healthy 2025.

In addition to this, there should be more demand for the stock as interest rates fall and cash savings become less attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 ISA strategies to consider for 2025

| Alan Oscroft

It's nearly New Year. And after that, ISA deadline time will start creeping up on us. It can pay to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

The Nasdaq’s almost doubled in the past 2 years! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Nasdaq's done so well recently and flags up a specific stock he thinks could keep…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m ready for a stock market crash in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a high-quality FTSE 100 share that he'll buy instantly if the stock market has a major meltdown…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% in days, what on earth’s going on with the Diageo share price?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has perked up in December. This shareholder takes a look at what's behind the Guinness maker's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in the FTSE All-Share at the start of 2024? Here’s what an investor would have now

| Paul Summers

Our writer looks at whether tracking the FTSE All-Share index has been a great investment this year. Spoiler: there's good…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding this FTSE 100 market darling in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at one FTSE 100 stock that has been soaring higher in 2024, and why he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Growth Shares

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice for when stocks are at record highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks back on some words of wisdom from Warren Buffett about how and where to invest as the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 25% are these 2 cheap blue-chips perfect for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for cheap FTSE 100 companies to add to his Stocks and Shares ISA. These…

Read more »