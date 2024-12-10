Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I think this FTSE 250 stock may explode higher in 2025, just as it has done before

I think this FTSE 250 stock may explode higher in 2025, just as it has done before

After a disappointing five-year performance, a build-up of value may cause this FTSE 250 investment trust to outperform next year.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve had high hopes for the FTSE 250‘s Finsbury Growth and Income Trust (LSE: FGT) for some time.

However, with the share price near 896p, it’s where it was about five years ago — how disappointing. The chart shows the stock’s been moving essentially sideways for half a decade. But better times may be coming for shareholders.

Even the trust’s well-known investment manager, Nick Train, thinks the performance has been rubbish. Train said in the recent annual report he’s been disappointed and recognises it’s been a frustrating period for shareholders.

Fantastic past performance

But under his management, the stock rose by more than 350% in the decade between 2009 and 2019. I think it can perform like that again. Meanwhile, stock market conditions today seem similar to those in 2009, just before it took off.

In 2009, the markets were licking wounds inflicted by the credit-crunch and financial crisis a couple of years earlier. One outcome of that was depressed company valuations in the UK.

Today, the markets are wounded because of the pandemic, war in Ukraine, energy price shocks and inflationary pressures. Again, the UK stock market has been depressed along with company valuations. But value looks like it’s been building up in many businesses as operational progress continues. Not exactly the same situation as in 2009, but it rhymes.

Meanwhile, Train runs the trust with a long-term perspective. The strategy is to hold the shares of quality businesses that can compound a growing stream of earnings over time.

Going forward, Train is convinced” the best way to get the share price moving up again is by the same approach that generated good returns before. That means running a concentrated portfolio of shares backed by “exceptional” UK companies. 

The trust is unusual because it’s so concentrated — the opposite to being widely diversified. But it embraces the theory that exceptional results can come from doing things different from the crowd. 

There are 20 equity holdings in the portfolio. But the biggest six account for just over 73% of the invested money. So for a big fund, that’s super-concentrated.

Turnaround and growth potential

The top six holding are London Stock Exchange GroupExperianRELXDiageo (LSE: DGE) and Sage. Of those, the share price of Diageo has been particularly depressed lately. But I reckon it has the potential to bounce back during 2025. 

The general economic challenges of the past few years affected Diageo’s premium alcoholic drinks business. The company posted declines in normalised earnings in 2021 and for the trading year to June 2024.

I reckon that weakness in the business unsettled the market. Previously, Diageo had carried a full-looking valuation for many years. That arose because of the steady, defensive and cash-generating qualities of the enterprise.

But the market has marked down the valuation and the share price over the past three years, as the chart shows.

However, City analysts expect improving earnings ahead. So Diageo could regain its popularity among investors and prove to be a decent hold for the trust going forward.

Positive outcomes aren’t guaranteed, but I reckon Finsbury Growth and Income Trust is well worth investors’ research time and consideration now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Experian Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, RELX, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What does 2025 hold for the Lloyds share price?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price could be in for a rocky ride next year as tough economic conditions and a fresh mis-selling…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 ways to try and build a bulletproof ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors such as allocating funds to defensive stocks as a way to try and smooth out volatility…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Why the 2025 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares doesn’t tempt me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares offer a yield of over 6% today. But Edward Sheldon believes other UK stocks will deliver higher overall…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This is 1 of the hottest themes in the stock market right now and it’s generating huge gains for investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This area of the stock market's absolutely on fire at the moment. And Edward Sheldon believes the momentum could continue…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

21% potential gains? Here’s the 2025 forecast for the BT share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the consensus BT share price target for next year from analysts and adds in…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

3 ways to harness the wisdom of Warren Buffett when stock picking

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett's known for his wise words on investing and his track record's testament to his success. Our writer draws…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Ashtead’s share price topples 10%! Is this a dip-buying opportunity for me?

| Royston Wild

A disappointing trading update has sunk Ashtead Group's share price. Should our writer now fill his boots with the FTSE…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Consider aiming to turn this into £8,469 in annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Money put into high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can change small investments into big passive…

Read more »