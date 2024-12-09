Member Login
Just released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. So this approach requires a higher risk tolerance, and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices. In October 2019, we also expanded the range of our Fire shares to also include potential recommendations from the US stock market, which tends to include a better variety of “growth” stocks.

We suggest that investors that primarily buy Fire shares should be particularly mindful of diversification in their portfolios. With sufficient diversification investors should still be able benefit from any upside, while limiting the damage to their portfolio when situations don’t turn out as we hoped.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

“We believe that by recommending it today, we’ll gain exposure to a piece of the infrastructure pushing the global economy forward for years to come.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

December’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

