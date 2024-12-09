Member Login
Down 16%, but with a P/E of just 7.2 and 5%+ yield do Lloyds shares look an unmissable bargain to me?

Lloyds shares have dropped significantly recently, leaving the stock looking undervalued on some measures, but does it look like a strong buy to me?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have dropped 16% from their 23 October one-year traded high of 63p.

Such a fall in any stock raises the possibility to me of a bargain to be had. Or it could be that the business is fundamentally worth less than it was before.

So, which is it?

The stock valuation

When trying to determine what any share is worth I begin by looking at some key valuation measures I trust.

Starting with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, I see Lloyds is currently trading at 7.2. This is at the bottom of its competitor group, which averages 7.8. So, it looks a bargain on this measure.

The same is true on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, with the bank trading at 1.7 against a 2.1 competitor group average.

To pin down what this means in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows Lloyds shares are 60% ‘undervalued’ at their current 53p price.

So, a fair value for the stock would be £1.33. This figure may surprise those who see that Lloyds has not traded at this level since October 2008. And there is no guarantee it will ever reach that price again.

However, DCF valuations are based on future cash flow forecasts and are not related to past share price performance.

In sum, the DCF figure reinforces to me the possible bargain nature of Lloyds suggested in the relative P/E and P/S measurements.

How does the business look now?

The first nine months of 2024 were tougher for the bank than the same period of 2023.

This was caused by a reduction in the bank’s net interest income (NII) as UK interest rates stalled and then fell. NII is the difference in the money it pays out on deposits and takes in on loans.

In Lloyds’ case, underlying net interest income fell 8% to £9.6bn. Underlying profit dropped 12% to £5.4bn.

Q3 2024 was slightly better, with a 6% year-on-year drop in underlying net interest income and an 8% decline in underlying profit.

Nonetheless, the bank showed a statutory profit before tax of £1.823bn. This was ahead of market expectations of £1.6bn, albeit 2% lower than Q3 2023. 

The main risk to Lloyds, in my view, is any significant narrowing of its NII from here.

That said, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow by 4.2% a year to the end of 2026.

An attractive passive income stock

Passive income is money generated from minimal effort, such as from dividends paid by shares.

This is the focus of my portfolio now, having turned 50 a while ago. I intend to maximise this income stream to minimise my weekly working schedule.

Currently, Lloyds shares yield 5.2% (based on 2023’s 2.76p dividend and its 53p share price). Analysts forecast this will rise to 6.2% in 2025 and 7.2% in 2026.

Now, 7%+ is what I look for in my passive income stocks, yet Lloyds shares do not look an unmissable bargain for me.

This is simply on the basis that I never buy stocks priced at under £1, as the price volatility is too great for my liking.

At just 53p right now, each penny represents nearly 2% of the entire value of the stock!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

