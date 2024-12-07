Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks and Shares ISA’s up almost 40% in 2024! Here’s my strategy for 2025

My Stocks and Shares ISA’s up almost 40% in 2024! Here’s my strategy for 2025

Zaven Boyrazian beat the market in 2024, outpacing even the S&P 500. Here’s how he did it and what investment moves he’s making now.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’re less than a month away from the end of 2024, and it’s been a terrific year for my Stocks and Shares ISA, so far. Since January, my portfolio has delivered more than a 37% total return, outpacing even the S&P 500, which is equally on an impressive 28% winning streak.

But what’s been driving these market-beating returns? And what am I doing to try and replicate this success in 2025?

Balancing growth and risk

Right now, I have 24 stocks in my ISA. Most investors would agree this suggests it’s a fairly diversified portfolio. Yet while these investments cover a range of industries and geographies, my ISA’s actually highly concentrated, with just over 60% invested in just five stocks: Shopify, Arista Networks, Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH), Intuitive Surgical, and Mastercard.

This level of concentration isn’t how my portfolio started out. In fact, each of these positions initially received the same amount of starting capital. However, over time, continued success paired with some top-ups has increased their weighting and influence on my overall ISA. And that concentration has paid off, with all five achieving double-digit returns over the last 11 months.

Of course, concentration also has its downsides, particularly when it comes to short-term share price volatility. And should any of these businesses fail, a significant chunk of my growth portfolio could be in jeopardy. Needless to say, not everyone has this level of risk tolerance. However, I remain confident. Why? Because, as with every stock across all my portfolios, these businesses have strong competitive moats.

Arista Networks, Intuitive Surgical, and Mastercard are already practically monopolies. Shopify’s doing its best to become one with close to 10.3% of the global e-commerce market under its thumb. And Alpha Group International has carved out its own niche in the fintech alternative banking space with competitors trying and failing to take it down.

Investing before the crowd

The 30%+ return my Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered in 2024 hasn’t been driven by the investments I made this year. Instead, these gains are coming from purchases back in 2022 and 2023. With the US stock market taking a nosedive as inflation and interest rates went through the roof, investors had the opportunity to snap up high-quality businesses at dirt cheap prices.

Today, my strategy remains the same. There are still plenty of underappreciated growth stocks in the market, including potentially Alpha Group International.

Adverse economic conditions are creating a lot of headwinds within the alternative asset management industry that Alpha serves. Meanwhile, decreased spending from businesses awaiting lower interest rates is reducing demand for its currency risk management services as well, resulting in slower-than-normal growth.

This cyclicality’s a risk that isn’t likely to disappear any time soon. And the impact of prolonged economic downturns is apparent when looking at its financials. However, as this macroeconomic headwind slowly dissipates, Alpha could be set for a far more explosive 2025 and beyond.

That’s why I’m buying more while it’s still under temporary pressure ahead of what could be an impressive rebound over the next 12-18 months. And it’s not the only growth stock I’ve been buying this year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International, Arista Networks, Intuitive Surgical, Mastercard, and Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International, Arista Networks, Intuitive Surgical, Mastercard, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in an S&P 500 index tracker in 2009, this is how much I would have today!

| Andrew Mackie

As the S&P 500 continues to make new highs throughout 2024, Andrew Mackie assesses whether he should invest solely in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ways to boost a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of ways in which he hopes to try and increase the long-term value of his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

What FTSE shares might raise their dividends annually for the next half century?

| Christopher Ruane

By looking at some characteristics of one FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat, our writer hopes to spot some potential future serial…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this FTSE 250 stock could have further to fall

| Stephen Wright

Shares in JD Wetherspoon are falling as higher costs threaten to wipe out the FTSE 250 firm’s profits. So why…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here are 2 potentially top UK shares to consider buying before 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

More double-digit growth from UK shares could be just around the corner, especially for these two cheap-looking, high-quality stocks.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock worth considering at 69p?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This penny stock's up 140% in the last five years, but is it still worth considering based on its long-term…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Stock market crash: when will the AI bubble burst?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

AI spending is reaching new record highs, but is this creating a stock market bubble on the verge of bursting?…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

13,176 shares in this UK dividend stock could pay me £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores a FTSE 250 dividend stock that has faced challenges recently but now presents an opportunity for high-yield…

Read more »