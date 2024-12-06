Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Diploma share price looks like it’s hit a ceiling. What can we expect in 2025 and beyond?

The Diploma share price looks like it’s hit a ceiling. What can we expect in 2025 and beyond?

After the weak results last month, analysts are no longer optimistic about Diploma’s share price. Our writer considers its future.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diploma (LSE: DPLM) share price is forecast to grow by only 1.79% over the coming 12 months as analysts’ price targets weaken.

A few weeks back the price slumped 9% after it posted its full-year 2024 results. Despite a 14% increase in revenue and 15% earnings growth, the performance fell below shareholders’ expectations.

Diploma had enjoyed earnings per share (EPS) growth of upwards of 25% year on year since 2021. This year was only 3.63%. Revenue growth has also been steadily declining for the past four years, down from 46% in 2021.

The lacklustre performance comes after the share price climbed 135% in the past five years and 32% this year alone. But after peaking at £46.32 in mid-September, growth has tapered off. Admittedly, it rapidly recovered from last month’s dip but has done little since.

One positive is that it increased its final dividend to 42p per share. But compared to the £45 share price, it’s barely worth mentioning, equating to a yield of only 1.32%.

So why am I still optimistic about the stock?

Strong defensive credentials

Diploma is one of my favourite defensive stocks, despite not typically being considered in that category. While it does experience occasional volatility during rough times, it’s surprisingly resilient. That makes it a good option when aiming not only for long-term growth but stability too.

And it does have a history of growth. 

The price is up almost 5,200% in the past 30 years, representing annualised growth of 14.15% per year.

What makes it interesting is the diverse range of sectors and industries it operates across.

As a UK-based industrial group, it provides specialised technical products and services across three main sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. It also operates globally, including in North America and Continental Europe, serving industries such as healthcare, laboratory research, and industrial engineering.

Its competitors are disparate, each operating in their specific industry, such as Howden Joinery, Dechra Pharmaceuticals and Halma. Buying out smaller competitors is how Diploma grows but this also presents risk. If it overpays for acquisitions or they fail to perform, it could lose money.

Valuation

The stock appears overvalued right now, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.6. With earnings forecast to increase 39%, this could drop to 36.2. However, that would still be well above the industry average of 14.

This may be one reason why analysts don’t expect the growth of previous years to continue. The average 12-month price target is around £47 — barely any change from today’s price.

I’ll admit, it’s a disheartening forecast, considering the stock has done so well thus far. However, I remain optimistic about its long-term potential and defensive capabilities. It operates in a niche market, offering a diverse range of products with varying degrees of demand.

As part of a long-term portfolio aimed at retirement, I will continue to hold my Diploma shares but don’t plan to buy more today. However, I expect it will resume the steady growth it’s known for in 2026 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Diploma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc, Halma Plc, and Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’m building long-term wealth by investing in high-yielding FTSE dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is planning to fund his final years by investing in a balanced spread of FTSE 100 dividend shares.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m backing these 2 UK shares to soar again next year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the market-beating performance of these two UK shares in 2024. Now he hopes they can…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down 92.5%, is NIO stock the multi-bagger we’ve all been dreaming of?

| Dr. James Fox

Could NIO stock surge 100% over the next 12 months and become another multibagger? Dr James Fox takes a close…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An 8.6% yield, but down 19%! Is it time for me to start earning passive income by buying shares in this FTSE 250 REIT?

| Stephen Wright

Is a reliable 8.6% yield enough to make this FTSE 250 real estate investment trust one of the best dividend…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set for a blockbuster comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was happy to see the Diageo share price rise yesterday. It feels like the first time in ages.…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Helium One, possibly the FTSE’s ‘most popular’ share?

| James Beard

After doing some number crunching, our writer’s identified what he believes to be one of the FTSE’s most favoured stocks.…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Here are the FTSE 100’s best performers over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since 2019, some FTSE 100 shares have risen spectacularly. Here’s a look at the best performers in the index over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I could have bought BAE Systems shares for my SIPP but I invested in this defence ETF instead

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just put some capital to work within his SIPP, buying an ETF that provides broad exposure to the…

Read more »