Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I could have bought BAE Systems shares for my SIPP but I invested in this defence ETF instead

I could have bought BAE Systems shares for my SIPP but I invested in this defence ETF instead

Edward Sheldon just put some capital to work within his SIPP, buying an ETF that provides broad exposure to the defence industry.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Defence is a sector I want more exposure to within my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). With several wars raging and tension between some of the world’s most powerful countries rising, I think allocating some capital to this industry is a smart move.

Now, one way to get exposure to defence is to invest in British firm BAE Systems (LSE: BA.). I’ve taken a different approach however, and bought a defence Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) for more diversified exposure to the theme.

I still like BAE Systems shares

BAE Systems shares do look quite attractive to me. Right now, the company’s revenue and earnings are growing at a pretty healthy rate as countries scramble to protect themselves. Next year, they’re projected to grow 8% and 12% respectively.

Meanwhile, the valuation seems reasonable. With analysts expecting earnings per share (EPS) of 75.9p for 2025, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 16.4 – only a little bit above the market average.

With a single stock however, there’s no guarantee I’ll benefit from the growth of the defence industry. That’s because there’s always a degree of company-specific risk.

In this case, governments could award contracts to other major defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin and L3Harris. Or defence spending could be focused on areas that BAE doesn’t specialise in (eg artificial intelligence (AI)).

So I decided to take a more diversified approach to the defence sector and I bought an ETF for my portfolio. This reduces stock-specific risk considerably.

In 37 years in the intelligence profession, I’ve never seen the world in a more dangerous state.

Sir Richard Moore, MI6 Chief

Broad exposure to the defence industry

The fund I went for was the HANetf Future of Defence ETF (LSE: NATO). This is a relatively new product that was only launched in 2023.

What I like about this ETF is that it gives me exposure to many different defence companies (including BAE Systems). In total, there are nearly 60 stocks in the portfolio (from multiple geographic regions including the US, Europe, and the UK).

Source: HANetf

I also like the fact that there are companies that are heavily involved in cybersecurity and AI such as Palantir Technologies and CrowdStrike. The nature of defence is rapidly evolving and these kinds of companies give me exposure to cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

As for fees, they’re pretty reasonable at 0.49% a year. I also need to pay trading commissions to buy and sell however, given that it’s an ETF.

Of course, there are still no guarantees I’ll do well with this investment. If global spending on defence was to drop, the sector, and this ETF, could underperform. Similarly, if cybersecurity stocks were to experience a pullback, the product could struggle.

I’m optimistic it will do well over the long run though. In the years ahead, I expect government spending on defence to remain high.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in CrowdStrike and Hanetf Icav - Future Of Defence Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Diploma share price looks like it’s hit a ceiling. What can we expect in 2025 and beyond?

| Mark Hartley

After the weak results last month, analysts are no longer optimistic about Diploma's share price. Our writer considers its future.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m backing these 2 UK shares to soar again next year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the market-beating performance of these two UK shares in 2024. Now he hopes they can…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down 92.5%, is NIO stock the multi-bagger we’ve all been dreaming of?

| Dr. James Fox

Could NIO stock surge 100% over the next 12 months and become another multibagger? Dr James Fox takes a close…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An 8.6% yield, but down 19%! Is it time for me to start earning passive income by buying shares in this FTSE 250 REIT?

| Stephen Wright

Is a reliable 8.6% yield enough to make this FTSE 250 real estate investment trust one of the best dividend…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set for a blockbuster comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was happy to see the Diageo share price rise yesterday. It feels like the first time in ages.…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Helium One, possibly the FTSE’s ‘most popular’ share?

| James Beard

After doing some number crunching, our writer’s identified what he believes to be one of the FTSE’s most favoured stocks.…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Here are the FTSE 100’s best performers over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since 2019, some FTSE 100 shares have risen spectacularly. Here’s a look at the best performers in the index over…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett – and snapping up cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he’s taking a leaf out of Warren Buffett's book when it comes to building his portfolio.

Read more »