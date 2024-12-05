Member Login
What’s going on with the BT share price? Analysts say it’s undervalued

The BT share price has demonstrated plenty of volatility in 2024. Dr James Fox explain why this is and what might happen next as we move into 2025.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE:BT.A) share price has surged more than 50% since May, but it has faced downward pressure earlier in the year. The crux of the issue with BT is that many investors and the market as a whole are really struggling to put a value on this telecommunications firm.

So why is this? It’s a combination of high capital expenditure, massive debts, and the promise that one day the company’s operations will be a lot more profitable. Let’s take a closer look at these issues and explore what analysts think will happen next with the FTSE 100 stalwart.

Fibre rollout and growing debt

As of November, BT’s net debt stood at a phenomenal £20.3bn, up from £19.5bn as of March. The increase in debt was primarily driven by scheduled pension scheme contributions of £800m, which were partially offset by cash inflows.

However, growing debts in recent years is largely reflective of BT’s investment in expanding its full-fibre broadband network to 25m homes by 2026 and then 30m by 2030. This huge fibre to the premise (FTTP) infrastructure programme continues to place a strain on its finances.

BT remains committed to its fibre rollout, but the growing debt raises concerns about the company’s cash flow and profitability in the near term. This has been exacerbated by an expensive dividend policy — the dividend yield currently sits at 5.2%.

A well-received plan for success

The company needs to manage expenditure and reassure investors of the long-term value of FTTP. And that’s exactly what Allison Kirkby, who became BT’s CEO in February, has attemped to do.

The new CEO unveiled an ambitious £3bn a year cost reduction plan, which has been well-received by investors. The plan is part of BT’s strategy to streamline operations and achieve significant savings while addressing growing debts and increasing competition in the UK telecoms market.

The cost-saving initiatives focus on simplifying BT’s business structure, reducing operational inefficiencies, and cutting back on unnecessary expenditures. These efforts are designed to offset the financial pressures caused by BT’s massive £15bn FTTP rollout and legacy pension contributions.

The £3bn in proposed savings will also help fund BT’s ongoing transformation into a leading broadband and 5G provider. This is largely considered crucial to improving BT’s cash flow and profitability in the short term, ensuring the company remains competitive while reducing its debt burden.

Economics may relieve pressure, but FTTP is the future

Falling interest rates could be a significant catalyst for BT, especially given its £20.3bn in debt. Lower rates would reduce the cost of borrowing, making it cheaper for BT to service its variable-rate debt and potentially freeing up more cash for reinvestment in its fibre broadband expansion.

Additionally, lower rates could boost consumer spending, encouraging greater demand for BT’s services. This, combined with lower financing costs, could improve profit margins and enhance cash flow.

However, it’s the long-term prospect of a leaner company that has completed its FTTP rollout that appears to really excite analysts — also remember that fibre connectivity will require a much smaller maintenance workforce.

Analysts have an average price target of £2.02 on BT, inferring that the stock’s currently undervalued by almost 30%. It’s a stock I should have bought at £1, but I’m still considering it at £1.57. It’s certainly an interesting proposition.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

