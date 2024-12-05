Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 29% to under £4 and with a P/B of just 1.2, is BP’s share price a must-buy opportunity for me?

Down 29% to under £4 and with a P/B of just 1.2, is BP’s share price a must-buy opportunity for me?

BP’s share price has dropped in recent weeks, which raises the possibility of a bargain to be had in addition to the high yield on offer – but is it?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price is down 29% from its 12 April 12-month traded high of £5.40. To ascertain if this is a bargain-basement buying opportunity for me, I began by looking at the key price-to-book ratio (P/B) of stock valuation.

The UK oil and gas giant currently trades at just 1.2. This is second lowest (after Shell at 1.1) of its competitor group, which averages 2.3. The other members of this peer set comprise ExxonMobil and Chevron at 1.9, and Aramco at 4.5.

So BP looks undervalued on this measure. This applies even more to its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of only 0.4. It is bottom of its peer group here, with the average being 1.8.

A discounted cash flow shows BP shares to be 49% undervalued at their current £3.84 price. So the fair value of the stock is £7.53, although market vagaries could push it lower or higher.

Is the business outlook good?

A risk for BP’s share price from here is that the oil price continues in its recent bearish trend. Another is that government pressure leads it to a reverse its more pragmatic approach to the energy transition.

My view is that oil prices will be a lot stronger for a lot longer than many think. This is primarily because the energy transition may not occur as quickly as commonly believed, in my view.

Donald Trump’s second term as US President will probably see a rise in oil and gas production, as he promised. And this would have a bearish effect on the prices of both.

However, he also promised to ease the approvals process for new oil and gas projects. This would allow firms such as BP to boost profits even at lower prices just by drilling more.

The firm appears to have the same idea. It plans to increase its US oil production to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the decade, from 650,000 bpd last year.

And in August it signed a preliminary deal to develop oil fields in Iraq containing 20 billion barrels of reserves. The cost of removing a barrel of oil in Iraq is the joint lowest in the world — $1-$2 per barrel – alongside Iran and Saudi Arabia.

As it stands, consensus analysts’ estimates are that BP’s earnings will grow 28.5% a year to the end of 2026. And it is ultimately earnings growth that powers a firm’s share price and dividend higher.

So what about the dividend?

BP is getting to a point where it is becoming a genuinely valuable income stock as well, in my opinion. In 2023, it paid a dividend of 22.5p fixed sterling equivalent, which yields 5.9%. By contrast, the FTSE 100’s average yield is 3.6%.

Analysts forecast that this payout will rise to 24.6p in 2024, 26p in 2025, and 27.3p in 2026. These would give respective yields on the current share price of 6.6%, 6.8%, and 7.1%.

Given its high earnings growth prospects, strong dividend yield, and share price potential, BP is a must-buy opportunity for me. So I will be adding to my existing holding very soon indeed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 92% in a year! Is my biggest winner my best share to buy for 2025 too?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones got it spot on when he decided insurer Just Group was the best share to buy this time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shares in this iconic FTSE 250 car firm are down 53% this year, so is it time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

This celebrated FTSE 250 car company has seen very tough times recently, but its Q3 results looked more positive, so…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the BT share price? Analysts say it’s undervalued

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price has demonstrated plenty of volatility in 2024. Dr James Fox explain why this is and what…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks I’m considering buying for the long run

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall takes a look at three FTSE 250 stocks across different industries that he considers to be…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 75%! But is the IAG share price likely to crash in 2025?

| Kevin Godbold

The International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price has gone parabolic recently, but here's the potential danger ahead.

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares with strong growth prospects for 2025

| Stephen Wright

Sometimes the best growth prospects aren’t in the most obvious stocks. Stephen Wright looks at two FTSE 100 firms he…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Which Coca-Cola shares are best for dividend investors to consider?

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to Coca-Cola shares, dividend investors are spoilt for choice. But what’s the difference between the UK-listed stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 ISA mistakes I made

| John Fieldsend

Learning from others’ mistakes is one way to make sure you don’t make the same ones. Here are three ISA-related…

Read more »