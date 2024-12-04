Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why the boohoo share price soared by almost 14% in November

Why the boohoo share price soared by almost 14% in November

Is troubled online fashion retailer boohoo beginning a turnaround that may cause the share price to rocket through 2025 and beyond?

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The boohoo (LSE: BOO) share price rose by almost 14% last month. So perhaps that relentless slide since 2021 has finally ended for the stock. If so, investors will be looking for evidence of a turnaround in the underlying business — one that can drive further share price gains ahead.

The early signs are encouraging

The good news is the firm seems to be putting in place the building blocks for a recovery. So it may be a good time to tune in to the business now that November’s price spike has grabbed our attention.

But what’s behind November’s decent stock price performance? Well, I reckon one of the most important factors might be that boohoo announced the appointment of its new chief executive.

During October, Frasers Group made a failed attempt to get Mike Ashley appointed to the role. Ashley’s the majority shareholder of Frasers which owns a big chunk of shares in boohoo.

However, on 1 November, boohoo announced the appointment of Dan Finley to the chief executive position, with immediate effect. 

Finley was promoted internally from being the chief executive of Debenhams, boohoo’s “fast-growing” digital department store.

Deputy chairman Alistair McGeorge said Finley is an “outstanding” leader in a new generation of digital retailers. Before Debenhams, he had a track record of “phenomenal” success in online retail during 10 years with JD Sports

I reckon change at the top can be good for most businesses. New managers often bring with them enthusiasm and determination. So Finley’s appointment may be the beginning of better times ahead for the boohoo business.

A new strategy

Following that news, the company issued its half-year report on 13 November. In that, Finley outlined his plan for boohoo. He said that in the three years he’d been with the company he transformed Debenhams into a “highly profitable, capital light marketplace business”.

“We have had huge success with Debenhams,” Finley said, and now he’s looking to extend that across the entire business.

Then, on 18 November, the firm announced it had conditionally received total gross proceeds of around £39.3m from a placing, a subscription, and a retail offer.

Finley said the funds will support the business through its next phase of growth. However, in December, the company announced it had paid off £50m of its bank debt.

Nevertheless, during November, boohoo established new management, new finance, and a new plan — all good ingredients with the potential to kick-start a turnaround.

However, there’s still huge risk here for new shareholders. For a start, the business is still in the doldrums and loss-making after all the widely reported challenges that crashed the share price in the first place.

On top of that, there’s the ongoing threat from competitors such as Chinese fast-fashion business Shein and others.

But the down-trend in the stock has stopped for the time being. The developments in November and the surge in the stock price are significant. So I think it’s a good time to become interested in boohoo again.

Like other investors, I plan to monitor the firm’s progress and expand my research with a view to considering the stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how saving £5.40 a day could net me £1,971 yearly passive income for life

| John Fieldsend

The price of a cup of coffee seems to have broken the £5 mark. Is it time to put that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks surging to record highs (hint — not Rolls-Royce)!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a closer look at a pair of high-performing FTSE 100 stocks that continue to enrich long-term shareholders.

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 share to consider buying for the next 10 years!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share has pride of place in my portfolio. Here's why I think it could be a top…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Down 44% in 2 months! Is this FTSE 250 green energy pioneer priced too cheaply?

| Christopher Ruane

After a sharp tumble in recent months, this FTSE 250 company with a growing order book is almost 90% below…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA in this high-yielder might give me a £2,000 annual income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to pour his entire Stocks and Shares ISA allowance into a single FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Saving £20k in an ISA? Here’s how I’m aiming to turn that into a stunning £2,035 monthly passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to build a high and rising passive income by investing in a balanced spread of top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’ll aim to turn an empty ISA into a £100k nest egg buying cheap shares in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he thinks taking a long-term approach to buying cheap shares and holding them could help him…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I love my Legal & General shares even more after today’s exciting update

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Legal & General shares when he bought them last year. So far he's got…

Read more »