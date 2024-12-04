Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 42% from their 12-month low, is it time for me to buy this much-fancied FTSE growth stock after a 2% dip?

Up 42% from their 12-month low, is it time for me to buy this much-fancied FTSE growth stock after a 2% dip?

This FTSE 100 distribution firm achieved a lot in the past year and has good earnings growth prospects, but is there any value left in the shares?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 distribution firm Diploma (LSE: DPLM) are up 42% from their 25 January 12-month £31.99 traded low. In the past few days though, they have dropped 2%, so is this a bargain-buy opportunity for me?

Why have the shares dipped?

The stock fell 7% on 19 November – the day of its full-year 2024 results release.

On the face of it, this looked bizarre, as the company’s revenue rose 14% year on year to £1.36bn. And its adjusted operating profit jumped 20% to £285m.

However, the markets are an unforgiving place, and the revenue was marginally lower than analysts’ forecasts of £1.37bn. And the adjusted operating profit was ‘only’ in line with analysts’ projections.

In my view, these are marginal misses as most. I think the price fell simply because investors saw the year-end as a good time to take some profit.

Is there serious value here?

Just because the stock has risen 42% from its one-year traded high does not mean there is no value left in it.

The increase could have resulted from the business being fundamentally worth more than it was before. Or it may have been the market just catching up with the true worth of the shares. Indeed, it is possible that the stock’s price still does not reflect its full fair value.

To find out if this is true, I looked first at Diploma’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) compared to its closest competitors.

It trades at a P/E of 46.1 against a competitor average of 19.4. The group comprises Bunzl at 24, RS Group at 20.1, and Grafton Group at 14.1. So it looks very overvalued on this basis.

The same is true of its price-to-book ratio of 6.7 compared to the 3.1 average of its competitors. And it is also the most expensive on the price-to-sales ratio as well, at 4.4 against its competitors’ average of 1.

In sum, it is very overvalued on all the key comparative stock measures I have found most useful over the years.

How does the core business look?

Its 2024 results highlighted three new state-of-the-art facilities opened to support growth in the UK and Europe. These will make 10 such openings in the past five years.

Diploma also strengthened its balance sheet, with committed financial funding of £880m with maturities up to 2036.

For full-year 2025, it expects organic growth of around 6% and an operating margin of around 21%. Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow 14.3% a year to end-2027.

The principal risk I see here is an economic slowdown in any of its key markets of the UK, Europe and the US. This would cause demand for its products to decline, especially those geared to the industrial sector.

Will I buy the stock?

Diploma’s earnings growth prospects look good to me. But I think the currently overvalued shares already reflect this projected expansion.

There are many other high-growth stocks available at significant discounts to their fair value, in my view.

The firm also only offers a dividend yield of 1.3%. My high-yield stocks currently return well over 8%, so it is not for me on this basis either.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc, Diploma Plc, and Rs Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s the HSBC share price forecast through to 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in this FTSE 100 bank have surged in 2024, but what’s next for the HSBC share price? Dr James…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to outperform in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thought Rolls-Royce shares were undervalued heading into 2024. After a 90% rally, is this still the case with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘always a bad investment’

| Stephen Wright

Working out what to invest in can be difficult. But there’s one asset that Warren Buffett says long-term investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 40%! Is it too late for me to grab some shares of this skyrocketing FTSE 100 giant?

| Mark Hartley

With the share price soaring, our writer’s kicking himself for not buying this FTSE 100 share when he reported on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 54%, here’s one of my favourite FTSE 100 bargain shares for 2025!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains packed with value shares despite its strong showing this year. Here's one fallen angel I think…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 250 share I think could fly during the Santa Rally!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 has historically delivered its best results during December. Value shares like this one could be in prime…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

| Royston Wild

History shows us that buying FTSE shares in December can deliver brilliant returns. Here are our man Royston Wild's plans…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is soaring Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

This UK stock has outperformed the wider market over the past month amid renewed optimism around its Falkland Islands projects.

Read more »