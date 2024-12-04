Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is BP’s 6.7% dividend yield good value after the recent share price fall?

Is BP’s 6.7% dividend yield good value after the recent share price fall?

Despite the fluctuating oil price and BP’s volatile shares, City analysts predict strong ongoing annual dividend payments ahead.

Posted by
Kevin Godbold
Kevin Godbold is a freelance writer and private investor with a background in business, management and engineering.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP) share price has been falling.

But with the stock near 388p, the dividend yield is almost 6.7% for 2025. 

Meanwhile, City analysts predict dividend rises ahead because of the company’s strong operating cash flow.

At first glance, that high yield makes the stock look like good value.

Volatile commodity prices

But it’s worth considering that the price of oil tends to drive the share price, at least in the short term. The company also has operations in gas and low carbon energy, but oil remains a huge part of the business.

However, trying to work out where oil and commodity prices may be going can be ineffective. Many variables affect prices and lots of them are unpredictable. 

Nonetheless, the cyclicality in the industry is perhaps the biggest risk shareholders need to face with this stock.

It’s easy to mistime an investment and end up losing money on the shares despite the high dividend yield. In the past, pandemics, war, oil-spill disasters, and many other events have challenged the business.

But BP has a long multi-year record of stable operating cash flow. It suggests the dividend may be secure for the time being. Meanwhile, analysts forecast increases of around 7% in the shareholder payments for both this year and next.

Another positive sign is that BP has been buying back some of its own shares. Cash-strapped businesses can’t do that, no matter how much good value the directors see. 

Reshaping for the modern energy sector

On 29 October with the third-quarter results, chief executive Murray Auchincloss said there had been “significant” progress since the beginning of the year. The directors are aiming to make BP “simpler, more focused and higher value”.

The firm’s oil and gas business has the potential to grow over the next few years by focusing on “value over volume”. So that suggests an approach of choosing projects and activities with care.

Auchincloss also underlined the company’s “deep belief” in the opportunities arising from the push towards energy transition. BP has several “leading positions” in greener energy operations and plans to keep investing in the area.

Nevertheless, it’s tempting to wonder whether a long-term decline in the use of oil and gas will lead to shrinking operations over time. But I reckon the company has the opportunity to redeploy cash flow into its greener energy projects or any businesses it wants to.

So BP looks like a decent candidate for consideration if investors want a long-term position focused on dividend income. The stock may sit well in a diversified portfolio of shares with a long-term investment horizon in mind.

I reckon it may be better to look at the stock opportunity now rather than when the stock’s been riding high with a fatter valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Up 42% from their 12-month low, is it time for me to buy this much-fancied FTSE growth stock after a 2% dip?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 distribution firm achieved a lot in the past year and has good earnings growth prospects, but is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the HSBC share price forecast through to 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in this FTSE 100 bank have surged in 2024, but what’s next for the HSBC share price? Dr James…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to outperform in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thought Rolls-Royce shares were undervalued heading into 2024. After a 90% rally, is this still the case with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘always a bad investment’

| Stephen Wright

Working out what to invest in can be difficult. But there’s one asset that Warren Buffett says long-term investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 40%! Is it too late for me to grab some shares of this skyrocketing FTSE 100 giant?

| Mark Hartley

With the share price soaring, our writer’s kicking himself for not buying this FTSE 100 share when he reported on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 54%, here’s one of my favourite FTSE 100 bargain shares for 2025!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains packed with value shares despite its strong showing this year. Here's one fallen angel I think…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 250 share I think could fly during the Santa Rally!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 has historically delivered its best results during December. Value shares like this one could be in prime…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

| Royston Wild

History shows us that buying FTSE shares in December can deliver brilliant returns. Here are our man Royston Wild's plans…

Read more »