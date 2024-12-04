Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to outperform in 2025?

Can Rolls-Royce shares continue to outperform in 2025?

Stephen Wright thought Rolls-Royce shares were undervalued heading into 2024. After a 90% rally, is this still the case with 2025 approaching?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of the year, I wrote that I thought Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares were undervalued heading into 2024. That was despite the stock having roughly tripled in 2023. 

Since then, it has climbed another 90%. And while I’m still positive on the stock going forward, I’m more cautious heading into 2025.

Earnings growth

Rolls-Royce is still firmly on a growth trajectory. Earnings per share are expected to go from 14p in 2023 to 18p this year – and it’s not just about a Covid-19 recovery any longer.

There are also plenty of reasons for future optimism. An expansion into narrow-body aircraft, a shift to sustainable aviation fuels, and a rise in nuclear energy are potential opportunities.

Analysts are forecasting earnings per share to reach 21p in 2025 and 29p by 2027. I think this could well turn out to be accurate.

Rolls-Royce EPS forecasts

Source: TradingView

Despite this, some of the reasons I had for being positive on Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2024 are gone. So it’s worth reconsidering the stock from an investment perspective.

Valuation

The biggest reason is valuation. One of the reasons I gave at the start of the year was that Rolls-Royce shares were trading at a discount to their counterparts elsewhere in Europe. 

The FTSE 100 stock was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15. But that was lower than the firm’s European counterparts, which were trading at P/E multiples above 20.

In fact, that’s where a lot of the increase in the Rolls-Royce share price has come from. The stock is up 90% but earnings per share are only set to increase 28%. 

As a result, the valuation gap I was seeing at the start of the year has closed. So while it’s possible the P/E multiple could expand further in 2025, I’m not expecting it to. 

Growth

The other reason I’m hesitant on Rolls-Royce shares in 2025 is growth. Over the next few years, earnings per share growth is expected to go from 18% to 16% to 14%. 

To some extent, this should come as no surprise to investors as the company recovers from an unusually difficult period. But I’m not expecting 16% earnings growth to push the stock up 90%.

There are also some short-term issues. Problems at both Boeing and Airbus have led to aircraft being grounded – and the effect of reduced flying hours on Rolls-Royce is well known.

That makes me cautious about the anticipated 16% earnings growth for 2025. I’m not ruling it out, but the firm wouldn’t be the only aerospace engineer to find the environment challenging.

Outperformance?

I think there are strong reasons not to expect the Rolls-Royce share price to repeat its performance over the last couple of years. But I think it could still outperform the FTSE 100.

The valuation gap to its European peers has closed up, but it isn’t extravagant. And while 16% earnings growth isn’t spectacular, it’s still pretty strong. 

Rolls-Royce shares might not be the bargain they once were. But I think investors could well see the stock do well in 2025 and beyond. I believe the stock is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’ll aim to turn an empty ISA into a £100k nest egg buying cheap shares in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he thinks taking a long-term approach to buying cheap shares and holding them could help him…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I love my Legal & General shares even more after today’s exciting update

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Legal & General shares when he bought them last year. So far he's got…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is easyJet’s share price set to soar after strong 2024 results and upbeat business projections?

| Simon Watkins

After tough years for the airline sector, easyJet’s share price has bounced back and its prospects look good. But how…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is BP’s 6.7% dividend yield good value after the recent share price fall?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite the fluctuating oil price and BP's volatile shares, City analysts predict strong ongoing annual dividend payments ahead.

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Up 42% from their 12-month low, is it time for me to buy this much-fancied FTSE growth stock after a 2% dip?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 distribution firm achieved a lot in the past year and has good earnings growth prospects, but is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the HSBC share price forecast through to 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in this FTSE 100 bank have surged in 2024, but what’s next for the HSBC share price? Dr James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says is ‘always a bad investment’

| Stephen Wright

Working out what to invest in can be difficult. But there’s one asset that Warren Buffett says long-term investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 40%! Is it too late for me to grab some shares of this skyrocketing FTSE 100 giant?

| Mark Hartley

With the share price soaring, our writer’s kicking himself for not buying this FTSE 100 share when he reported on…

Read more »