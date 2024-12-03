Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is soaring Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

Is soaring Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

This UK stock has outperformed the wider market over the past month amid renewed optimism around its Falkland Islands projects.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rockhopper Exploration (LSE:RKH) is a top performing UK stock over the past 30 days and 12 months. The hydrocarbons explorer has seen its shares surged 50% since mid-November and the stock has almost doubled in value since the beginning of the year.

Personally, I like stocks with momentum. So, is Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

Why is the stock rising?

Rockhopper Exploration’s stock is on the rise, fuelled by a series of exciting developments in its flagship Sea Lion oil field project. Partnering with Israel’s Navitas Petroleum, Rockhopper has reported significant development in the North Falkland Basin.

In November, the company said that it now expects the Sea Lion project to yield 55,000 barrels per day when peak production is reached. Rockhopper’s update also noted a 16% increase in recoverable oil resources, now estimated at 917m barrels, improving the project’s economics despite an uptick in projected capital expenditures to $1.4bn.

In October, the firm also secured a crucial extension of its petroleum production licences in both the North and South Falkland Basins until December 2026, providing continued exploration and development rights.

With first oil from Sea Lion expected in Q4 2027, the extension not only secures the company’s future in the region but also strengthens investor confidence, and resultantly, the share price.

Exciting, but be prepared to wait

I actually wrote my PhD about the journey to first oil in a frontier hydrocarbon nation. And one overriding lesson is that if you think drug discovery is a slow process, the progression from hydrocarbon discovery to first oil can take even longer.

As such, we shouldn’t be misguided into thinking that in a few years Rockhopper will have become a profitable oil producer with positive cash flows. The company is still very much in the development stage, partnering, securing licenses, and increasing its oil resource estimates.

And while Rockhopper is forecasting first production in 2027, there may be speed bumps. For one, some reports have suggested that the Falkland’s government will be in conflict with the UK government following a ban on new oil and gas licences.

However, it’s important to note that London lacks the authority to stop the Falklands exploiting resources in its territory. These resouces could also have a profound impact on the territory’s wealth.

Worth investing in?

Well, as I said, I like companies with strong momentum, but I fear we may be running low on predictable catalysts for now. Rockhopper is still exploring other opportunities in the Falklands. Beyond Sea Lion, there’s potential in fields like Humpback and Isobel, but they’re smaller, and significant production from these assets remains many years out.

We also have to keep in mind that oil prices fluctuate, and this will have a significant impact on the profitability of Rockhopper’s assets. If oil prices stay high or increase, it could mean that Rockhopper is undervalued, particularly if you have a bullish outlook on oil. However, given the volatility of oil prices and the long timeline before we see significant production from Sea Lion, I’m not willing to make an investment based purely on these assumptions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

| Royston Wild

History shows us that buying FTSE shares in December can deliver brilliant returns. Here are our man Royston Wild's plans…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Growth Shares

Down 47% in a year, this could be the 2025 FTSE 250 comeback king

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why one FTSE 250 share, that he previously turned his nose up at, could be due a…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Dividend Shares

Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels interest rates could fall further in early 2025 and what this means for passive…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Down 23% in a day but up 148% in 2 months, is this $7 growth stock a buy for me?

| Ben McPoland

Why was there a massive fall in the share price of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) yesterday? And is this a growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? Here’s why saving instead of buying UK shares could cost me a fortune

| Royston Wild

Looking to maximise returns on your hard-earned cash? Royston Wild explains why investing in UK shares is the best option…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ S&P 500 forecasts for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index has delivered strong returns this year. And analysts at major Wall Street firms expect 2025 to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Buying this UK share was my biggest ISA mistake in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Wickes Group when he bought the shares in September. Yet instead of holding the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »