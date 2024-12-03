Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 23% in a day but up 148% in 2 months, is this $7 growth stock a buy for me?

Down 23% in a day but up 148% in 2 months, is this $7 growth stock a buy for me?

Why was there a massive fall in the share price of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) yesterday? And is this a growth stock I’d now consider?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Red-hot growth stock Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) hit a turbulent patch yesterday (2 December), ending the day 23% lower. Yet shares of the flying-taxi company are still up 148% in just two months!

Should I buy the dip? Let’s discuss.

What is Archer?

Archer Aviation is one of a handful of companies racing to commercialise electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. In other words, electric aircraft capable of taking off and landing much like helicopters, but with far less pollution and noise.

These air taxis are potentially ideal for urban areas. They could bypass congested roads, dramatically reduce travel times, and lower emissions.

For example, Archer plans a flying taxi network in Los Angeles (where traffic is horrendous) in early 2026 to turn an hour-long ground commute into minutes in the air. How so? Well, with no road congestion and traffic lights to contend with, its eVTOLs can travel uninterrupted at speeds of up to 150 mph!

The firm plans to operate an Uber-like ride-hailing service, as well as sell its aircraft (called Midnight) to third-parties. Its preliminary order book now exceeds $6bn.

In September, the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved eVTOLs. It was the first new category of aircraft regulated by the agency since the introduction of helicopters nearly a century ago.

Uncertainty has landed

The company is backed by Stellantis, which owns Fiat and Vauxhall. In August, it committed up to $400m to scale Midnight production to 650 aircraft annually at Archer’s Georgia facility through to 2030.

And this likely explains yesterday’s sell-off, as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned over the weekend. The carmaker’s sales have been sluggish, forcing it issue a profit warning in September.

Tavares was supportive of Archer’s ambitions. But will the next CEO be as willing to keep pumping money into a speculative eVTOL venture? My hunch is yes, given the significant investments already made. But it adds uncertainty, and the market hates that.

US vs UAE

Archer ended Q3 with $502m in cash. However, it lost $115m in the quarter, so will clearly need further injections of cash to ramp up production of its aircraft. Shareholders therefore face the risk of dilution.

That might not matter long term, assuming the company can achieve commercial success. This is where another risk arises though, as the company is still waiting to achieve full certification for its aircraft.

It’s nearly completed Phase 3 of the FAA’s type certification process, while advancing through Phase 4, the final phase. So it’s on track to begin operating in late 2025 or early 2026.

However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may pip the US to launch the world’s first electric air taxi routes. There’s a bit of a race on between the two nations, and Archer aims to start services in the UAE in late 2025.

Source: Archer Aviation, Q3 2024 shareholder letter

My move

To gain exposure to this industry, I’ve invested in rival Joby Aviation (backed by Uber).

The two at a glanceJoby AviationArcher Aviation
Founded20092018
Market cap$5.5bn$2.6bn
Cash position$710m at the end of Q3, with a further $722m raised since$502m at the end of Q3, with another $400m on the horizon
AircraftOne pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mphOne pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 150 mph
Design approachVertically integratedRelies on aerospace suppliers for components
Manufacturing partnerToyotaStellantis
Expected commercial launchLate 2025Late 2025

These stocks are highly speculative and carry a lot of risk, so I don’t want both in my portfolio.

However, this is also a potentially massive emerging market. I’m happy to hold one long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

| Royston Wild

History shows us that buying FTSE shares in December can deliver brilliant returns. Here are our man Royston Wild's plans…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is soaring Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

This UK stock has outperformed the wider market over the past month amid renewed optimism around its Falkland Islands projects.

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Growth Shares

Down 47% in a year, this could be the 2025 FTSE 250 comeback king

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why one FTSE 250 share, that he previously turned his nose up at, could be due a…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Dividend Shares

Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels interest rates could fall further in early 2025 and what this means for passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? Here’s why saving instead of buying UK shares could cost me a fortune

| Royston Wild

Looking to maximise returns on your hard-earned cash? Royston Wild explains why investing in UK shares is the best option…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ S&P 500 forecasts for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index has delivered strong returns this year. And analysts at major Wall Street firms expect 2025 to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Buying this UK share was my biggest ISA mistake in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Wickes Group when he bought the shares in September. Yet instead of holding the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »