As BAE Systems’ share price drops 14% should I buy more?

FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems recently reiterated strong growth guidance, leaving its share price looking significantly undervalued to me.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: Getty Images

BAE Systems‘ (LSE: BA.) share price has fallen 14% from its 12 November one-year traded high of £14.15.

This followed the release of its Q3 trading statement, although this had less to do with what was in it than with a pause taken for profit-taking, I think.

After all, the stock has risen 20% so far this year. And it is up 104% from its opening price on the morning of 24 February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

What was in the trading statement?

The defence giant affirmed its positive financial performance guidance for full-year 2024 given in its 1 August H1 results.

Specifically at that point it raised its year-on-year sales growth estimate to 12%-14% by end-2024 from the previous 10%-12%. It increased its forecast underlying earnings before interest and taxes growth to 12%-14% from 11%-13%. And it boosted its underlying earnings per share growth projection to 7%-9% from the earlier 6%-8%.

The firm also boosted its free cash flow target to over £1.5bn from over £1.3bn.

Several major new deals in Q3 were highlighted, including €2.5bn from BAE Systems’ share in the MBDA operation. This is a joint venture between the UK firm, plus Airbus and Leonardo to design and produce missiles and missile systems.

Since the statement, the firm was awarded a $202m US Navy contract and a follow-on US Army contract for an unspecified amount.

Are the shares undervalued?

A principal risk to the shares in my view is any major failure in one of the firm’s core products. This would be costly in monetary terms and could damage its reputation too.

However, as it stands, the stock looks very undervalued to me on several key measures I use. On the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), BAE Systems currently trades at just 20 against an average 35.2 for its competitor group. So it looks cheap on this basis.

The same applies to its price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 1.5 against its peer group’s average of 3.9.

To translate these undervaluations into share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows BAE Systems’ shares are 23% undervalued at their present price of £12.21.

Therefore, a fair value for the stock is £15.86, although they may go lower or higher, given market unpredictability.

Will I add to my holding?

BAE Systems is one of the very few companies with a low yield that I retained after I turned 50. In 2023, it paid a dividend of 30p, which yields 2.5% now.

Most of my other shares provide me with yields of well over 7%. I aim to maximise the income these stocks generate to increasingly reduce my working commitments.

That said, I have added to my holding in the defence firm over the years because of its high growth prospects in my view. These are ultimately what drive a company’s share price (and dividend) higher over time.

This investment rationale still looks firmly in place to me with BAE Systems. Hence, I will be buying more of the shares very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

