Searching for the best FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 bargain shares? Here, Royston Wild picks out two of his favourites this festive season.

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks to consider in December!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I do love a good bargain. Just like investing guru Warren Buffett, “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down“. So today I’m looking for the greatest FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks that investors like me should consider.

Here are two of my favourites.

TBC Bank

TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) shares have been up and down like Tower Bridge in 2024. Trading remains strong, with latest financials showing loan growth up 17% in quarter three. But investors are wary of political upheaval in the bank’s core market.

Shares jumped in November as tensions between Georgia’s pro-EU and pro-Russian politicians calmed. But on Friday (29 November) they slumped again as the government suspended talks to join the EU, sparking fresh civil unrest.

Meanwhile, claims of corruption in October’s general election continue to simmer. Investors need to be prepared for further turbulence in TBC Bank’s share price.

Yet, at the same time, I think this possibility is baked into the company’s low share price. At £30.17 per share, the FTSE 250 bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.9 times.

To put this in context, this makes it cheaper than other emerging market-focused banks like HSBC (7.1 times), Standard Chartered (7.8 times), and Santander (5.8 times).

With the bank also carrying a large 6.8% dividend yield, I think it’s worth serious attention from value investors today.

Taylor Wimpey

Housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) also face substantial uncertainty heading into the New Year.

Just a few months ago, a slew of potential Bank of England rate cuts seemed imminent. But stickier inflation in recent months mean this isn’t as certain as first appeared, casting a cloud over new homes demand next year and Taylor Wimpey’s revenues.

At the same time, rising construction costs seems to pose a growing threat to the homebuilders. Both Persimmon and Vistry‘s share prices tanked last month as they warned of soaring build expenses.

Still, the cheapness of Taylor Wimpey’s shares is hugely appealing to me. At 129.8p, they trade on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.5.

A reminder that any sub-one reading suggests a share is undervalued relative to estimated profits.

On top of this, the builder’s dividend yield is a vast 7.2%. This is exactly double the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%.

While the housing market could experience fresh hiccups in 2025, for the moment things are looking good for Taylor Wimpey.

Property listings website Zoopla said on Friday that “[the] housing market has now largely adjusted to higher borrowing costs“. It consequently predicted home sales to rise 5% year on year in 2025, and for average property values to improve 2.5% year on year.

I already own shares in several housebuilders like Taylor Wimpey. If I didn’t, I’d add this Footsie value hero to my portfolio this December.