Here's the dividend forecast for IAG shares to 2026!

City forecasters think the dividends on IAG shares will soar over the next three years. Royston Wild digs into these bullish estimates.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) hasn’t paid a dividend on its shares since before the pandemic. However, City analysts think all this is about to change.

Not only do they expect the travel giant to restore dividends this year. They predict that cash rewards will grow sharply over the next three years:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20246.20pN/A2.9%
20258.44p36%3.3%
20269.15p8%3.6%

These bright estimates reflect IAG’s impressive balance sheet repairs. They also underline expectations that profits will continue rising through the period.

However, dividends are never, ever guaranteed. And the FTSE 100 company may face growing headwinds as we head into the New Year.

So how realistic are current payout projections? And should I buy IAG shares for my portfolio?

Solid forecasts

The first, and simplest, thing to consider is how well estimated dividends are covered by forecasted earnings. As an investor, I’m looking for a multiple of two times or above, which provides a wide margin of safety.

Pleasingly, the company scores well on this metric. Dividend cover is a mammoth 6.9 times for this year. And while it falls thereafter, it stays at a formidable 5.2 times and 5 times for 2025 and 2026.

So far so good. But how stable are the British Airways owner’s financial foundations?

Well International Consolidated still has a decent amount of debt on its books. As of September, net debt stood at €6.2bn. But as I alluded to, work to improve the balance sheet has been quite epic.

Net debt has dropped sharply from €9.2bn at the start of 2024. As a result, the firm’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio has dropped to one times from 1.7 times over the period.

Signalling its improved financial health, the firm announced a €350m share buyback programme alongside November’s third-quarter trading update.

Is it a buy?

On balance, then, International Consolidated currently looks in good shape to hit these payout forecasts. But does this mean I should buy its shares today?

Well aside from dividends, I can see other reasons why the leisure giant is appealing to investors today.

With British Airways, it has one of the strongest airline brands on its books, and one that gives it great exposure to the lucrative transatlantic market. It also has exposure to the fast-growing budget sector through Vueling and Aer Lingus.

Finally, its shares look dirt cheap despite soaring almost 70% over the past year. They trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.1 times.

Yet despite this, I’m reluctant to add the shares to my portfolio. The economic outlook for 2025 is far from robust, given signs of stubborn inflationary pressures that could limit interest rate cuts. Potential trade tariffs in the US, allied with ongoing weakness in China’s economy, offer other threats.

This is especially worrying for airline shares, given that holiday spending is one of the first things to be cut during tough times.

There are other factors that make me uncomfortable about owning airline stocks. Volatile fuel prices, geopolitical events that impact flight routes, industrial disputes, and regulatory changes are evergreen traps that can all substantially impact revenues and profits.

Investing in any stock involves taking on risk. But right now, the dangers associated with IAG shares are too high for my liking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

