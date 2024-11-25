Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is that stunning income stream sustainable?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was running through a list of FTSE 100 dividend stocks and was pleasantly surprised to see three of my favourite portfolio holdings were right at the top of the yield chart.

Two of them pay income of more than 9% a year, one pays more than 10%. Across the three, my average yield is a stunning 9.82%.

That’s almost double the interest I’d get from a best-buy variable rate savings account, and stocks offer me two further advantages over cash.

I love ultra-high FTSE 100 income shares

First, I have the prospect of capital growth on top if their share prices rise, turbo-charging my overall return. Second, when interest rates start falling, which may finally happen in 2025, savings rates will fall but with luck, my dividends should keep rolling in at today’s levels.

The catch is that neither advantage is guaranteed. Share prices can rise as well as fall, so my capital is at risk. And if my stock picks don’t generate enough cash to fund their dividends, they could be cut too. Once yields head towards double digits, they become vulnerable.

My three ultra-high-yielders are Legal & General Group, which has a trailing yield of 9.29%, M&G, which yields 9.76% and Phoenix Group Holdings, which top them both by yielding 10.42%.

One thing instantly becomes clear. All three are in the financials sector and manage huge pots of assets on behalf of investors and policyholders. While M&G is a wealth manager, having been hived off from FTSE 100 insurer Prudential in October 2019, L&G and Phoenix are primarily insurers.

Strip out the ‘Magnificent Seven’ US tech mega-caps, and it’s been a bumpy few years for stock markets. The pandemic, energy shock, cost-of-living crisis and Chinese slump have smashed confidence. All three of these stocks have struggled, as my table shows.

Legal & GeneralM&GPhoenix Group
1-year stock return-2.64%-1.18%6.01%
5-year stock return-20.26%-13.07%-28.67%

Since I bought them roughly 18 months ago, I’ve avoided the worst of the share price dips. I’m roughly around 10% ahead, once I add in my dividends.

I’m holding all three for the long term

Investment manager M&G conforms to the pattern. Pre-tax operating profits fell 3.8% in the year to 30 June to £375m, as net outflows hit £1.5bn amid disappointing markets. Operating capital generation slipped from £505m to £486m.

Worryingly, dividend cover has slumped to just 0.6. Ideally, I want to see dividend covered twice by earnings. So there’s a risk the board could cut shareholder payouts. Yet it wants to avoid that if it possibly can, and luckily maintains a healthy balance sheet and can raid its capital reserves to plug any shortfall.

Its Solvency II capital ratio was 210% as of June, more than double the regulatory requirement of 100%. The board has also upgraded its three-year cash generation target from £2.5bn to £2.7bn.

CEO Andrea Rossi has upped its cost-savings targets and says M&G is showing its resilience. I’m assuming that extends to the dividend.

At some point, possibly even next year, interest rates should fall and if they do, markets should pick up. I’ll continue to hold all three high-yield heroes with a minimum 10-year view and reinvest every dividend I get to buy more shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Diageo share price looked good value when he bought it after last year's profit warning, but…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not surprised the IAG share price is surging, it’s the top-rated UK stock

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is up 57% since the start of the year, but remains undervalued. This bull run could…

Read more »