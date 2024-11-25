Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Rolls-Royce’s share price falls 8%, is it time for me to buy on the dip?

As Rolls-Royce’s share price falls 8%, is it time for me to buy on the dip?

Rolls-Royce’s share price has dropped after a stellar rise this year. I think this leaves it looking even more discounted compared to its fair value than before.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce’s (LSE: RR) share price lost ground after the 7 November release of a Q3 trading update.

There were two elements in this that prompted the drop, in my view. One was that the aerospace, defence and power systems giant maintained it full-year 2024 outlook rather than boosting it. The second was it highlighted that the aerospace industry supply chain remains challenged.

The aerospace industry will obviously continue to work on remedying these supply shortfalls. Given the collective financial and intellectual might of the sector, I cannot see this being a perpetual problem.

A more serious risk I see for Rolls-Royce is any further question marks over the reliability of its latest aircraft engines. On 2 September, there was an in-flight failure in a Cathay Pacific A350-1000 Rolls-Royce XWB-97 engine.

And on the first element behind the price drop, Rolls-Royce had already dramatically upgraded its 2024 guidance earlier this year.

Specifically, its H1 2024 results released on 1 August sa its underlying operating profit forecast raised to £2.1bn-£2.3bn from £1.7bn-£2bn earlier. And it increased its free cash flow forecast to £2.1bn-£2.2bn from the previous £1.7bn-£1.9bn.

The longer-term outlook

The upgraded guidance issued just three months ago was well-founded, in my view. Over the first six months of the year, Rolls-Royce saw year-on-year underlying operating profit jump 74% to £1.149bn. Free cash flow soared 225% to £1.158bn.

These numbers also prompted the firm to raise its guidance to 2027, which is also still in place. Specifically, this forecasts £2.5bn-£2.8bn in operating profit by then and £2.8bn-£3.1bn in free cash flow.

As also highlighted by the firm in its trading update, the major international credit ratings agencies are also positive for Rolls-Royce’s prospects. All three — Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rate it in the elite ‘investment grade’ bracket of firms.

In its 21 August ratings upgrade of the firm, S&P forecast adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margins at 18%-19% in 2024 and 2025. It also projected free operating cash flow of £2.1bn-£2.3bn in the same years.

These ratings dictate how much credit can be accessed by firms and at what cost. They also influence how willing financial institutions are to discuss future opportunities for growth.

Are the shares undervalued?

On the key price-to-earnings ratio stock valuation measure, Rolls-Royce trades at just 19.8. This compares to a 33.5 average for its competitors, so it is very cheap on this basis.

The same thing is true on the price-to-sales ratio (P/S). Here the firm is currently at 2.6 against a competitor average of 3.6.

To translate all this into share price terms, I used a discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own.

This shows Rolls-Royce shares to be 51% undervalued at their present price of £5.46. So, a fair value for the stock is £11.14, although they may go lower or higher than that.

Will I buy the stock?

I already own another stock in the same sector (BAE Systems) so another would unbalance my portfolio.

However, if I did not have it I would buy Rolls-Royce shares today for their very strong growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Diageo share price looked good value when he bought it after last year's profit warning, but…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap…

Read more »