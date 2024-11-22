Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m expecting my Phoenix Group shares to give me a total return of 25% in 2025!

I’m expecting my Phoenix Group shares to give me a total return of 25% in 2025!

Phoenix Group shares have had a difficult few months but that doesn’t worry Harvey Jones. He loves their 10%+ yield and hopes to get some solid growth soon too.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s hard to ignore Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX) shares as they offer the highest passive income stream on the entire FTSE 100 with a trailing yield of 10.42%.

Telecoms giant Vodafone Group appears to pay more income with a yield of 10.87%, but don’t be fooled. It will slash shareholder payouts in half for the year to March 2025.

This highlights a recurrent problem with big yielders like these two. Typically, those sky-high yields are down to a falling share price. Yields are calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the share price, so if the share price slides, the yield automatically climbs.

Given that struggling companies often can’t maintain generous shareholder payouts, a high yield can ring alarm bells.

Can the ultra-high dividend survive?

The Phoenix Group Holdings share price is up a modest 5.14% over 12 months, but over five years it’s down 27.86%. Despite this, I believe its dividends are sustainable and should grow steadily over time.

On 15 September, the financial services group reported a 15% increase in first-half adjusted operating profits and reiterated both earnings and cash generation targets. Total cash generated climbed 5.79% to £950m. The board is now aiming to hit the top end of its £1.4bn to £1.5bn range in full-year 2024. Markets now forecast the yield will edge up to 10.9% in 2025.

Currently, 14 analysts offer one-year share price forecasts for Phoenix Group. They’ve set a median price target of 576p. This demonstrates cautious optimism, as it would mark a 13.18% increase from today.

If that forecast came true I’d be looking at a total return of almost 25% next year. I’d be happy with that. I don’t buy FTSE 100 dividend stocks like Phoenix with the aim of making a fast buck. My hope is that the share price rises over periods measured in decades, while my reinvested dividends also compound and grow.

It’s a brilliant dividend stock

Yet that median analyst forecast is made up of a wide range of views. While five of the 14 brokers label Phoenix a Strong Buy, four rate it a Strong Sell. The most optimistic share price prediction is 680p. That’s up more than 33% from today’s 508p, so I hope it’s right. But the biggest pessimist predicts the shares will drop 5.5% to 480p.

How Phoenix does in practice partly depends on interest rates. Its shares have dipped 9.08% in the last three months as investors now expect rates to stay higher for longer. That means savers can get a decent yield from low-risk cash or bonds, and are less likely to risk their capital on stocks like this one.

Interest rate cuts would boost the FTSE 100 generally and financial stocks in particular. We may have to be patient though.

Trading at 15.46 times earnings Phoenix shares look reasonable value. Even if the recovery takes time, I’m more than happy to wait for Phoenix to rise. And while I’ll do, I’ll reinvest every dividend it pays me. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is GSK a bargain now the share price is near 1,333p?

| Kevin Godbold

Biopharma company GSK looks like a decent stock to consider for the long term, so is today's lower share price…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Could December be a great month to buy UK shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some possible reasons to look for shares to buy in December -- but he'll be using the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Sticking to FTSE shares, I’d still aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income like this!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE shares with proven business models, our writer hopes he can build sizeable passive income streams…

Read more »

Growth Shares

BT shares? I think there are much better UK stocks for the long term

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long term, many UK stocks have performed much better than BT. Here’s a look at two companies that…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

After a 540% rise, could this penny share keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

This penny share has seen mixed fortunes in recent years. Our writer looks ahead to some potentially exciting developments in…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 going to 10,000 by 2030? This expert thinks so

| Ben McPoland

One stock market strategist sees animal spirits taking hold and driving the S&P 500 index even higher by the end…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

14.5bn reasons why I think the Legal & General share price is at least 11% undervalued

| James Beard

According to our writer, the Legal & General share price doesn’t appear to reflect the underlying profitability of the business. 

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Value Shares

After a 16% drop, FTSE 100 stock JD Sports Fashion looks like a steal to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has tanked since mid-September. Edward Sheldon believes that there's value on offer after the share price…

Read more »