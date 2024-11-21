Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Shell’s share price continues to drift lower despite strong Q3 results, should I buy more?

As Shell’s share price continues to drift lower despite strong Q3 results, should I buy more?

Shell’s share price is down 14% from its one-year traded high, despite strong recent results, leaving the shares looking undervalued to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price has seen no sustained positive impact from what I thought were strong Q3 2024 results.

Adjusted earnings (the firm’s net profit number) rose 12% year on year to $6.03bn (£4.76bn). They also outstripped analysts’ estimates of $5.36bn.

Positively as well was a 13% fall in its net debt to $35.23bn – now at its lowest since 2015. Another boost was that cash flow from operations increased 19% year on year to $14.68bn.

Are the shares undervalued right now?

Analysts forecast that Shell’s earnings will increase 5.5% a year to the end of 2026. And it is ultimately earnings growth that powers a company’s share price and dividend over time.

The principal risk for the oil and gas giant is that global energy prices remain bearish. This has been a key reason behind its lacklustre share price.

However, I think China’s economy will strengthen over time, and it is the world’s largest importer of oil. I also think the transition to greener energy will take longer than many people think. Both these factors are long-term bullish for oil prices.

As it stands, Shell looks very undervalued to me on the key price-to-earnings ratio at 12.8. Its competitor group’s average is 15.6.

Another share buyback

In its recent results, Shell also announced another $3.5bbn share buyback, expected to be concluded by 30 January 2025. It is the 12th consecutive quarter in which it has announced $3bn or more in buybacks.

These are broadly supportive of share prices, but as a shareholder I would always prefer such money be used to boost dividends instead. The long-term cash boost from a higher yield can be far greater than from a temporary rise in share price.

This is even more so if the dividends from a stock are compounded. This involves the dividends paid being used to buy more of the stock that paid them.

A modest rise in dividends

That said, Shell’s dividends are set to rise somewhat from now to 2026. In 2023, it paid a total of $1.29, fixed at a sterling equivalent of £1.0232. This yields 4% on the current share price of £25.49.

Analysts forecast the payouts will increase to 108.7p this full year, 116.4p in 2025, and 122.6p in 2026. These would give respective yields on the present share price of 4.3%, 4.6%, and 4.8%.

Even at the current 4% with the dividends compounded, £10,000 would make £4,908 in dividends over 10 years. Over 30 years on the same basis, the payouts would rise to £23,135.

If the yield does rise to the forecast 4.8% in 2026, £10,000 invested would see £6,145 in dividends after 10 years and £32,086 after 30 years.

This disproportionate increase in dividends over time from even a small increase in yield underlines why I prefer firms to boost shareholder rewards through dividends, not buybacks.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I have bought Shell stock over several years at an average price much lower than now. So I am happy with that position.

If I did not have it, I would buy more today, given its long-term growth prospects. These should drive the share price and dividend higher over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite cheap shares to buy today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for cheap shares and was surprised to discover these two big-name FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where could the BT share price go in the next 12 months? Check out the latest forecasts

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price has had a bumpy ride but has nevertheless attracted the attention of two famous billionaire investors.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share has surged 20% in a month. Its P/E is still just 3.3. So should I buy?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this FTSE 250 stock remains enticing, with an ultra-low P/E ratio and an attractive yield. But why's…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva for its 7.8% yield now the share price is at 483p?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite recent share price volatility, Aviva is still cracking on as a business and pumping out chunky shareholder dividends.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 tech share jumped 19% this morning! Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

One leading tech share came roaring off the blocks in morning trading today in London. Our writer digs into the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Sage Group as the share price jumps 20% on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage Group share price had been going through a weak spell in 2024. But a results day surge has…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

10,000 or 6,000? Here’s where I think the stock market is heading in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith weighs up both sides of the argument as to where the stock market could head next year, along…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 cheap shares that are at 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals what he believes to be two cheap shares that have been oversold in the current market and…

Read more »